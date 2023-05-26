As a consequence of the passage of two danas – isolated depression at high levels, a pocket of air in high layers of the atmosphere – Spain is hoarding so much rain this week that the Met Office, the British meteorological agency, wonders where it has gone your water. “While the UK remains dry, if you’re holidaying in southern Europe keep an eye on the forecast. Parts of Spain can register the rainfall of a month of rain in a day or two, ”he warned. on thursday the agency. This has been the case in recent hours, in which 198 liters per square meter have been collected in Castellón, 150 of them in just two hours, the highest figure in May, while in Benicàssim 220 have been reached. “There is no precedents of something similar outside the autumn months”, underlines the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). And this will continue to be the case for the next few days, because this weekend, in which municipal elections are being held throughout Spain and regional elections in 12 communities, the unstable weather continues in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with showers that in some cases could be strong and be accompanied by storms and hail and with low temperatures in general for the time of year, except in the extreme north, where they will be higher than normal.

More information

On Thursday afternoon, numerous torrential showers were recorded -10 liters per square meter in 10 minutes or 60 liters an hour – in the east of the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and points in the central area, occasionally accompanied by hail. Of these, Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), highlights the 17 liters in just 10 minutes in Utiel (Valencia), and the 11 in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) and Porreras (Mallorca). ). And in Molina de Segura (Murcia), a waterspout caused serious damage and the rescue of at least 15 people.

This Friday, Aemet expects practically widespread showers on the Peninsula, with a situation that can be adverse in large areas, especially in Castilla y León, the Community of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura, due to heavy rains that could exceed 15 o 20 liters in an hour or 40 in 12. The notice is orange, the second level of the three existing ones, until 10 in the morning in the Valencian Communitywhile it is yellow, the lowest, in Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid.

Saturday will continue “the influence of low pressure, which will be located to the west of Portugal” and again it will be a day with showers accompanied by storms that could occur in most of the territory, except in the northeast. Thus, it is unlikely that it will rain in Navarra, La Rioja, Aragón and Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, while the most intense rainfall is expected in Andalusia, southern Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and inland Galicia. There are notices, all yellowin Andalusia, Castilla y León, Extremadura and Galicia.

Temperatures will drop in the southern third and rise in the northern half. “Bilbao, Logroño, Pamplona, ​​Zaragoza, Lleida and Girona will be around 30°, while Murcia and Seville will barely reach 25°. There will be temperatures between 5° and 10° above normal in the far north and between 5° and 10° below in much of the southern half”, details the Aemet spokesperson.

Sunday, the day of the vote, will be another day with rain and stormy showers spread over large areas, the most intense in the south of Galicia, the western end of Castilla y León and the south of the Valencian Community. “Where there is the least probability that they will happen will be on the Cantabrian coast, the Ebro valley, eastern Catalonia and the southern tip of the peninsula,” completes Del Campo’s forecast. At the moment, there is only one warning, in the Valencian Community. Temperatures “will drop slightly in the downtown area and remain unchanged in the rest.” Thus, it will be a day “again hot in the northern third, where it can exceed 27° in Pamplona, ​​Logroño, Zaragoza and Lleida, and cooler in the center and south. Madrid will barely pass 20°, Seville will stay at around 23° and Granada, at 24°”.

The situation will not change next week, which will begin with similar weather: showers in large areas of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. On this occasion, the greatest probability and intensity of rainfall will be in the northern and eastern halves, while the southwest, Extremadura and western Andalusia will be somewhat more on the margin. “The temperatures will tend to rise, although the warm environment will continue for the season in the northern third and cooler in the central zone and the southern half. Only 25° will be exceeded in the Ebro depression, points of the Bay of Biscay and Catalonia, in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys and in the extreme southeast”, points out Del Campo.

This situation could continue during the second half of the week, in which the meteorological summer begins on Thursday, June 1, so the season “will not start with hot and dry weather.” The forecast for the next three weeks continues to bring good news: a trend for rainfall above normal values ​​and temperatures below at least until mid-June.

In the Canary Islands, a regime of light breezes and winds is expected for the next few days, with possible showers, especially in the interior of the islands with greater relief, more intense from noon. Temperatures will not change much, with values ​​close to 25° in the early afternoon.