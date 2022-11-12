Nfter days of counting crime, there is certainty: Democrat Mark Kelly has defended his hard-fought Senate seat in the congressional elections in the American state of Arizona. The former astronaut prevailed against his Republican challenger Blake Masters, the AP news agency and the television stations CNN and NBC reported on Friday evening (local time) based on vote counts. The Republicans had calculated a good chance of being able to take this seat from the Democrats.

The question of who will control the US Senate in the future was still up to three states. In this nail-biter, the victory for the Democrats in Arizona was therefore of particular importance.

Nevada and Georgia decide

Both parties currently have 49 Senate seats secured. The two races in Nevada and Georgia have not yet been decided. There will be a runoff election in Georgia on December 6th.

Should Democracy win even one of those elections, they would have defended their majority in the Senate against many predictions, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote. Republicans would have to win both elections to get 51 seats.

The midterm congressional elections had already taken place on Tuesday. The counting of the votes in Arizona had taken a particularly long time because of the extremely close race between the two opponents and because of electoral peculiarities in the state.