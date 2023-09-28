As the time to designate candidates for the race approaches, the roosters have begun to come out and put on their best face. One of these is that of the municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, who is becoming even closer to the people, with more people-like speeches, and even his voice breaks when he remembers his humble origins.

However, he has lacked a transcendental work that echoes throughout Salvador Alvarado, a work that is said in all its letters that it is his and that fulfills what he promised so much for the development of the municipality. Even when various names of the candidates are heard here and there, nothing is said, and even when it is said to wait for the times, there is no doubt that his heart trembles for wanting to be re-elected. Will the mayor achieve the popularity he has? Is he strong, politically speaking, enough for him to continue leading Salvador Alvarado?

Everyone knows that the local deputy Ambrocio Chávez Chávez and his team have worked hard to have a privileged space in Morena, and by the way, to achieve an interesting space in the next electoral process, but after seeing the booing of the PRI ‘non gratos’ who joined the ranks of Brunette in the recent visit of the candidate for the presidency of the Republic for Morena, Claudia Sheinbaumwhere they were frowned upon and among whom was the former municipal president of Mocorito, Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla, took points away from the legislator.

The teacher brings the pretentious Samuel López Angulo everywhere, and even sits him on the stage when he attends the event, and is emanated from the PRI. Could it be that since he has been a member of Morena for some time now, he has already cleared up his guilt and is in a position to consider himself a Morena member? But, will Morena’s base see it well that he is an ‘arrived’, a possible candidate, above others who have criticized him harder? It will be necessary to see if these latest actions play a setback for the deputy and he only gets a crumb. On the other hand, after everything that happened on September 24, he leaves disappointment in the actions of Rocha Moya and it will surely have replicas throughout the state.

Local, state and federal authorities have given very little value to the offices of the elderly that are located in the neighborhood. Militaryin Salvador Alvarado, Well, on seven occasions this place has been the victim of attacks, first in the month of December, by “magic” the attention center went up in flames, and yesterday a strong robbery was committed that generated considerable material losses in robbery, combined because the people who carried out the incident filled all the facilities, furniture, documents and electronic devices with chlorine, which they did not take.

The complexity of this situation is that the person in charge of the offices, Isaías López Parra, stated that he had already reported attacks against this site up to six more times, despite this they received no response, something that has the office workers quite upset. Because even though they have been very repetitive with the calls, they have not been heard, and this robbery is the result of this.

