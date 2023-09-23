Candidates for the National Council elections intensified their visits to election tents, youth councils, and home visits to present their electoral campaigns, with the aim of attracting the largest number of voters’ votes. Emirates Today monitored candidates photographing their whereabouts in election tents, councils, and visits to voters’ homes, in order to explain their electoral programs and persuade voters to vote for them.

Candidates published public invitations to voters via social media platforms to attend election campaigns during the weekend, as direct meetings with voters.

Candidates for membership in the Federal National Council told Emirates Al-Youm that field visits to youth councils and voters’ homes, and conducting propaganda campaigns in electoral tents, are more effective and convincing to voters than disseminating propaganda and electoral programs on public roads and on social media platforms, as direct meetings give The voter has the opportunity to get to know more about the candidates and discuss their electoral programs, in addition to the candidate getting to know the opinions and aspirations of voters and the issues that concern them.

They added that they receive voters on a daily basis in election tents for long hours, with the aim of responding to all opinions, discussing electoral programs, and convincing voters of the importance of voting for the appropriate candidate who represents their voice in the National Council elections.