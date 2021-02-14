BARCELONA (dpa-AFX) – In the region of Catalonia, which has broken away from Spain, the election of a new parliament began on Sunday despite the high Corona numbers. Because of the pandemic, voter turnout was expected to be low. Even people in quarantine and those infected with the coronavirus can vote. You should reserve the last hour of voting between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Many have already voted by postal vote.

According to surveys, supporters and opponents of secession from Spain could be about equally strong. Because votes count more in rural areas, where separatists have greater support, than in large cities like Barcelona, ​​a parliamentary majority of the separatist parties was considered possible.

However, they are divided on whether to try again to achieve independence against the will of the central government. The last attempt of this kind failed in 2017. The leaders were sentenced to long prison terms and the region was placed under administration. The more willing to compromise socialists who are now ruling Madrid can hope for votes with their top candidate and previous health minister Salvador Illa. He advocates negotiations on the status of Catalonia.

The first forecasts are expected shortly after the polling stations close at 8 p.m.