Election | Slovakia will hold presidential elections on Saturday

The vote will determine whether the pro-Russian Prime Minister Fico will get a supporter or counterforce from the president.

in Slovakia the first round of the presidential election will be held on Saturday. There are a total of nine candidates, of which the Speaker of the Parliament is clearly the strongest Peter Pellegrini and former foreign minister Ivan Korcok. Neither is expected to get more than half of the vote, so there is a second round of voting in April.

Former Prime Minister Pellegrini is closer to the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, which opposes military support for Ukraine. Korcok, who campaigned as an independent and supports helping Ukraine, is supported by the opposition parties.

The function of the president in Slovakia is mainly ceremonial. The outgoing pro-EU president who has been in office since 2019 Zuzana Caputova however, has managed to act as a counter force to Prime Minister Fico.

Among other things, the president ratifies international agreements, appoints the highest judges and acts as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The president can also refuse to ratify laws passed by the parliament.

The polling stations in Slovakia open at eight o'clock Finnish time and close at 11 p.m. No door-to-door polls are allowed after the end of the voting.