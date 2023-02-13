Election | Riikka Karppinen was left out of the parliament by almost 10,000 votes – Such oddities are produced by Finnish electoral mathematics

One thing it’s good to make it clear right away: Lapland’s most famous green Riikka Karppinen is not a candidate in the parliamentary elections this time.

In the last parliamentary elections, he was one of the national vote grabbers, single-handedly collecting the vast majority of the votes given to the Greens of Lapland and more than, for example, those elected as MPs Mikko Kärnä (middle) or Markus Lohi (middle).

However, it was not enough.

Carp sweeps a thin layer of snow from the windshield of a gray Suzuki in the center of Sodankylä. Or in the church village, as the locals like to say. In the morning, the car had to dig out from under the snow.

Next up is a small tour of Karppinen’s hometown, where he has lived since the corona spring of 2020. Before that, Karppinen lived in Helsinki and worked at Miltton consulting firm as a copywriter and as vice-chairman of the Green Party.

Last October, Karppinen started working as foreign minister Pekka Haaviston and the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen as a parliamentary assistant. Most of the work can be done remotely. Pesti will continue until the parliamentary elections in April, after which Karppinen will probably continue his unfinished Finnish language and literature studies at the University of Helsinki and return to Miltton.

Riikka Karppinen has enjoyed living in Sodankylä’s council chamber for ten years. At the back of the hall, the councilors’ work is followed by boards of the municipality’s former decision-makers.

Karppinen became famous in 2009, when he started opposing the mining project planned for Sodankylä’s Viiankiaava. Then the 15-year-old Karppis became a civic influencer. Three years later, just after turning 18, Karppinen was elected to the Sodankylä municipal council.

After the 2021 municipal elections, Karppisen became the chairman of the Sodankylä municipal council. He has sat in the municipal council continuously for ten years, more than a third of his life. Karppinen says that he enjoys politics at the municipal level.

“There are human-sized things here. You can visualize and internalize things, and you can often see the decisions in practice,” says Karppinen.

A year In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Karppinen received 7,818 personal votes in Lapland out of the 9,705 votes given to the Greens. In the end, the parliamentary seat was only nine votes away. Karppinen was the green candidate with the third most votes nationally.

The result was historic, but the fact that it was not enough to pass was of course a huge disappointment for Karppinen. After the busy election spring, I felt empty and gave my all. According to him, there was still nothing to worry about.

According to Karpp, the most disappointing thing about the result is that the Lapland MPs have not raised environmental issues, even though, according to him, it could have been assumed based on the election work.

“There has been no talk of climate change, no loss of nature, no impacts of the mining industry, and not enough responsibility has been demanded from the mining industry. There has been no talk about the use of forests or northern natural resource policy,” Karppinen lists.

At the time of the last election, many doubted the green nature conservationist running for Lapland. Karppinen was told that they would not vote for him because there are no like-minded people living in the province.

Riikka Karppinen wants to keep her thoughts clear about why she does things. For him, becoming an MP is not the only option.

However, according to Karppinen, the result of the previous parliamentary elections showed that there are a huge number of people in the north who are worried about the same things as him. For example, in Kolar’s Äkäslompolo, where Hannukainen Mining is planning an iron mine, 46 percent of the votes were given to the greens, practically Karppinen. Äkäslompolo was the greenest voting district in all of Finland.

Lappish the vote given in the parliamentary elections is the weakest in the whole country. Relative power will continue to decrease in April’s parliamentary elections, when the number of Lapland’s MPs will decrease from seven to six.

The latent sound threshold is 14.3 percent in spring. It means that the party will definitely get one member of parliament from Lapland, if it reaches 14.3 percent of all the votes cast. For example, in Uusimaa, you can get a representative to parliament with 2.8 percent of the vote.

In the parliamentary elections of spring 2019, instead of Karppinen, Markus Lohi from the center of Lapland entered the parliament, who received almost three thousand less personal votes than Karppinen. However, Lohe’s party-specific comparison figure was 9,715, which is nine more than Karppinen’s greens.

In Lapland and nationally, there has been discussion in recent months and earlier about merging the electoral districts of Lapland and Oulu into one electoral district of Northern Finland. The MPs’ votes would be added together from the entire northern region, but the provincial number of seats would remain. The latent sound threshold would drop to around four percent.

If the model had been in use in 2019, Karppinen would have entered parliament instead of Markus Lohe.

When she was younger, Riikka Karppinen worked as a guide at the old church in Sodankylä, which was also spared from the war in Lapland.

The current calculation method benefits strong parties in the provinces, such as the centre. The Greens have traditionally criticized the system. So does Karppinen.

“The system is undemocratic and regionally unequal. I think everyone should contribute to the implementation of the will of the voters. Now it won’t happen.”

Yellow the small wooden house is surrounded by hanks. Behind it, you can see a detached house and a beach sauna, in front of which Kitinen flows under a snowy ice cap.

Karppinen’s rental unit is located in a small house. The parents of Karppinen’s childhood friends, Karppinen’s landlords, live in the larger detached house. He can sometimes use the beach sauna.

Most of Karppinen’s old school friends have moved away from Sodankylä. Karppinen says that he is special in the sense that he has always spent time in the company of people significantly older than him. Nowadays, friends’ parents are often the company for coffee.

He sees old school friends when they come to spend holidays in his hometown.

“In Sodankylä, the mentality of young people is that they have to leave here for education and work elsewhere.”

In Karppinen’s case, remote work, which became more common due to the corona virus, changed the matter.

Earlier, even Karppinen thought that he would have the opportunity to return to Sodankylä only after retirement. It will soon be three years in his home country, and Karppinen has no intention of moving away. Here there are friends, family, the opportunity for full-time skiing and that meaningful work. He would be interested in writing another book and maybe entrepreneurship at some point.

Karppinen wants to live in Sodankylä. At the municipal level, things are often more concrete than at the national level. He cites as an achievement, among other things, getting free birth control for young people from Sodankylä under the age of 20.

Karppinen says that being a representative of the people is not an absolute value for him.

“If there were, then I would probably be better off talking here in Lapland that we need mines and jobs and that all the forests should be cut down, and that there is nothing but more industrial activity here. And switch to a party with a low voting threshold.”

Karppinen thinks for a moment, because the huge vote came specifically for the environmental theme. Is it really the case that green can’t do well in Lapland?

“That’s not really true either.”