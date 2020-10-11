Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly has started. The candidates of all political parties trying their luck in the elections have entered the fray. But all political parties are trying to calculate the profit loss. Everyone wants to know if the separation of JDU benefits the RJD or the Congress. Similarly, how much benefit does the BJP get.

Election figures show that the RJD-Congress had a great advantage in contesting elections with JDU in the 2015 elections. However, JDU’s performance was weaker than in 2010. One major reason for this was that JDU contested in 2015 in fewer seats than in 2010. The coming together of JDU united the anti-BJP vote and the RJD seat increased from 22 to 80 and the Congress seat to 27 from 4 in 2010.

What will change after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, BJP and JDU

A senior leader of the grand alliance said that there is no doubt that the RJD-Congress benefited from joining the JDU. JDU has its own vote, this vote was transferred to RJD-Congress candidates. With this, Muslims and Dalits also voted for these parties. Because, just before the 2015 assembly elections, the statement on the reservation of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat benefited from the RJD-Congress and JDU alliance.

Congress-RJD also benefit each other by contesting elections together. Because, in 2010, both parties contested separately. The Congress tried its luck on all 243 seats, but it won only four seats. In 2015, the BJP suffered a direct loss due to the separation of JDU. The party won only 53 seats, compared to 91 seats in the 2010 election.

Strategists believe that JDU, BJP and LJP contested elections together and won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Despite contesting in an alliance with the RJD, the Congress won only one seat. The LJP is also different from the JDU-BJP alliance in these elections. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how much the new equations of Bihar elections hurt.