Central Election Commission: the lower house of the Belarusian parliament was elected in full

The lower house of the Belarusian parliament was elected in full. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Igor Karpenko spoke about this, reports TASS.

At a special press conference, the head of the Central Election Commission read out the names of the candidates who won in 110 electoral districts.

He also said that according to the preliminary election results, all 1,284 local councils of deputies have been formed.

On February 25, the first Unified Voting Day in the history of the country was held in Belarus. The US State Department criticized the voting and called the elections fictitious. “The elections took place in an atmosphere of fear in which no electoral process can be called democratic,” the US department said in a statement.

In turn, Karpenko advised the United States to take care of its own problems and stop “trying on the role of a world observer.”