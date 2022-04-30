The CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil) closed its 59th General Assembly this Friday (29.Apr.2022) with a call in favor of the “respect for results” of the October elections. In the document “Message to the Brazilian People”, it says that democracy is still under construction in Brazil and “cannot be put at risk”.

“Attempts to break the institutional order, now openly propagated, seek to jeopardize the fairness of the electoral process and the irrevocable conquest of the vote”says the text. “Turning the political process into turmoil, fomenting chaos and encouraging authoritarian actions are definitely not a project of interest to the Brazilian people.”

The entity that leads the Roman Catholic Church in Brazil has met since Monday (25.Abr) by videoconference. The text was signed by Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, president of the CNBB, Dom Joel Portella Amado, secretary general of the Conference, Dom Jaime Spengler, Archbishop of Poro Alegre (RS), and Dom Mário Antônio da Silva, Bishop of Roraima. Here’s the intact (315 KB) of the document.

The Catholic bishops reiterated their support for the institutions of the Republic. In particular, those involved in the electoral process – referring to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Mentioned to “religious manipulation”conducted by politicians and religious, and the dissemination of fake news as the two main threats to elections.

The CNBB reaffirms in the text the Catholic Church’s recognition of the separation and independence between State and religion. It has been in force in Brazil since the Proclamation of the Republic, in 1889. It explains that religious manipulation serves a “power project without affinity with the values ​​of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”.

In their assessment, the fake news they falsify reality through lies and hatred. When loading the “dangerous potential to manipulate consciences, they modify the popular will, affront democracy and fraudulently enable orchestrated power projects”.

The bishops make an appeal, in the text, for the Clean Record Law to be complied with throughout the electoral process. This is the law that prevents the candidacy of people convicted by the Justice. “There is no alternative in the democratic field outside of politics with active participation in the electoral process.”

In the document, the Catholic bishops draw attention to a scenario of “uncertainties and radicalisms” in this year’s elections. They claim that the “logic of confrontation” threatens the democratic rule of law and its institutions. “It turns opponents into enemies, dismantles conquests and consolidated rights, fosters hatred on social media, deteriorates the social fabric and diverts the focus from the fundamental challenges to be faced”, says the text.

The “Message to the Brazilian People” does not mention names of authorities, political spheres, parties, entities. However, it indirectly expresses the Catholic Church’s dissatisfaction with the directions taken by the Jair Bolsonaro government on issues of the environment, workers’ rights, respect for indigenous and quilombola communities, easing the use of firearms and urban and urban violence. rural.

In line with Pope Francis’ guidelines, he calls for economic interests not to override rights won by workers and the poor. It calls for attention to policies to combat unemployment, reduce informal work and improve the quality of education – a theme chosen by the CNBB for the Fraternity Campaign this year’s Lent.

Traditional Church guidelines, such as its opposition to the legalization of abortion and euthanasia, were reiterated. By calling on society to vote “with conscience and responsibility”, the CNBB suggested choosing candidates committed to the integral defense of life, from conception to natural death.

The Catholic bishops highlighted the “Solidarity Explosion” during the most serious period of the covid pandemic. also the “fundamental action” of the SUS (Unified Health System) in social protection. They stated, however, that the pandemic worsened the “ethical, economic, social and political crisis, opening up the structural inequality rooted in Brazilian society”.

The text of the Message brought criticism to those who turned away from science during the pandemic and remembered the victims of covid-19. “The lucid awareness of the need for health care and mass vaccination overcame the denial of solutions presented by science”says. “However, we do not forget the deaths of more than 660,000 people and we sympathize with the families who lost their loved ones, bringing both in our prayers.”