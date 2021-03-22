D.he social democrats waged an election campaign for the residents of downtown Frankfurt and the neighborhoods around it. The temporary closure of the northern bank of the Main, the creation of wide cycle paths on Friedberger Landstrasse and Hochstrasse, and the closure of inner-city streets for car traffic: everything was obviously aimed at ecologically sensitive voters in the city center, in Westend, Nordend and Ostend, who were tired of the city’s growth . But the strategy did not work. Exactly where the Social Democrats had hoped for good results, the party has underperformed.

Manfred Koehler Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and editor-in-chief of the business magazine Metropol.

This also applies to the north of Sachsenhausen, where the residents were victims of the Mainkai closure due to the relocation of traffic. In the south of Sachsenhausen, too, the SPD has achieved little, although in this area plagued by aircraft noise it has repeatedly pointed out that it is in favor of extending the night flight ban. Only in the old town was it actually above its average.

The hearts of the SPD only fly in their traditional strongholds, the districts on the outskirts of the city and along the Main, especially in Unterliederbach, Nied, Griesheim or Fechenheim and in the Riederwald, where people with lower incomes live and where the party has the best Result at all, but only 29 percent.

Everything is much more difficult for the FDP

Rather, the districts that the Social Democrats were looking to have remained strongholds of the Greens in the most recent local elections. This applies in particular to the north end, where they came to 31 and 34 percent, while the Greens, exactly the opposite of the SPD, only play a subordinate role in the west of Frankfurt. In Sindlingen, for example, they only reached 13 percent. The picture of the strongholds of the Union, which surround the strong quarters of the Greens like a ring, is exactly the opposite.

InfographicThe strongholds of the parties



The CDU is particularly strong in the northern, more rural districts – it achieved its best value in Nieder-Erlenbach with 39 percent -, in the west of the city and southern Sachsenhausen, in the districts close to the city center only in the Westend. If you can imagine the maps with the strongholds of the Greens and the Union superimposed, you will find that roughly the entire city area is covered. This creates majorities in the city council, at least almost; the Greens and CDU together will have 43 of the 93 seats there.

Best result for the AfD in Sossenheim

Everything is much more difficult for the FDP. Their voters are more evenly distributed across the city, with a concentration in the Westend, in the southern part of which they reached 16 percent, in the city center and in Sachsenhausen. You have to look for them in the west and east of the city.

It is the Riederwald that catches the eye again and again when one looks at the best and worst values ​​of the parties. The highest share of the vote of the SPD, the highest of the left with 17 percent, at the same time the lowest of the Union, which only got twelve percent there, and the lowest of the FDP, which could not even book three percent for itself in the Riederwald. This shows that the old left-wing tradition of this district with its Karl-Marx-Straße and Engelsplatz is still largely intact. However, it was not decisive on the Sunday eight days ago. Because the voter turnout there was 38 percent below the average, only 3200 eligible voters cast their vote in the Riederwald.

However, the AfD was also above the average in this district with almost six percent. It achieved its best result with nine percent in Sossenheim, while it remained below three percent in the north end, the worst value in the city.