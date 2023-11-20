Argentine stocks fly on Wall Street

The triumph of the ultraliberal Javier Milei this Sunday has sent the shares of Argentine companies flying on Wall Street. The formal round begins at 11:30 (local time), but the operations are agreed before in the so-called premarket. YPF leads the rise with a jump of 24%, after the president-elect said that he will privatize the oil company. Milei’s victory has also revolutionized the pricing of sovereign bonds. The New York law bond denominated in dollars that serves as the main reference for Argentine fixed income, the Global30, rose 4.38% this morning, reports Bloomberg.

This Monday, in Argentina, is a holiday for Sovereignty Day, which commemorates a battle from 1845. Therefore, the local market is without operations.