The Midterms are running in the USA. The midterm elections are about power in Congress.

elections in the United States: Fight on November 8th, 2022 republican and democrats at the Midterms for the votes. the Survey predict a majority of Republicans.

Power in Congress: Will the Democrats lose their majority in senate and House of Representatives?

The US midterm elections: All results and forecasts for the Midterms in the US in our news ticker.

+++ 7.20 p.m.: More than 45 million people cast their votes in the US midterms before Election Day. This comes from data from Tuesday afternoon (18:00 CET / local time), which the survey institute US Elections Project, published on its website. In the 2018 election year there were around 39 million early voters, compared to 20.5 million in 2014.

Early voting is now available in almost every state. However, many “early voters” do not necessarily indicate a high turnout.

+++ 4.46 p.m.: No results are available for the midterms yet. But according to polls, the Republicans are likely to gain control of the House of Representatives, in which all 435 seats will be filled. In the Senate, 35 of the 100 seats will be up for grabs. Many Senate races in the states of Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, among others, are extremely close. The Democratic Party has so far only had a razor-thin majority in the Senate.

A loss of the Democrat majority in both chambers would make President Joe Biden’s second half in office much more difficult to govern, as Republicans could block his reform agenda outright. The governors of 36 of the 50 US states and other political representatives at the state level are also elected.

Midterms in the USA: The result of the US elections could only be available in weeks

Update from Tuesday, November 8th, 3:24 p.m.: Are they Results of the midterms still a long way off? The counting of the votes cast in the midterm elections may take days – and it may not even be known until January which party will have the majority in the Senate in the future. In the US state of Georgia, the final result could take a particularly long time.

Midterms in the USA: results and forecasts for the elections

First report from Tuesday, November 8th: Washington, DC – The midterms are being eagerly awaited in the US and around the world. The midterm elections, which decide the future composition of the Senate and House of Representatives, are also a vote on the performance of the incumbent US President Joe Biden and are used as a yardstick for the upcoming presidential elections. One gentleman who had a major impact on the election campaign is nowhere on the ballot: Donald Trump. But he has sent many loyal candidates into races.

Shortly before the US elections, Joe Biden once again emphasized the importance of the upcoming votes. “Democracy is literally on the ballot,” Biden said at a campaign event in upstate New York on Sunday night (November 6). At the end of a multi-day campaign tour through several states, he campaigned in New York for the Democratic governor Kathy Hochul, who wants to prevail in a surprisingly close race against the Republican Lee Zeldin.

Midterms in the USA: forecasts suggest tight results

In his speech, Biden once again warned against Republican candidates who openly questioned – or even denied – the recognition of election results. “I don’t joke with these election deniers. For them, there are only two possible election outcomes: either they win or they were cheated,” he said. There are “two fundamentally different visions of America,” Biden said. The voters would have to decide on Tuesday (November 8th).

The Capitol in Washington, DC Everyone in the USA is looking forward to the Midterms on Tuesday. © J. David Ake/dpa

Also stirred in the evening Donald Trump the advertising drum again properly for his Republicans. It was notable that the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, was missing from the big rally in Miami – and Trump didn’t mention him at all. US media, citing Trump’s staff, reported that DeSantis had not been invited to the rally and had not asked to attend. DeSantis, meanwhile, was taking on other campaign dates in the southern US state.

Midterms in the USA: Forecasts give DeSantis hope for a good result

The 44-year-old governor, who wants to be confirmed in office, is considered Trump’s strongest internal party competitor for the 2024 presidential election. Neither have yet donald trump nor DeSantis officially announced their presidential candidacy, but at least Trump’s announcement is expected after the midterms. According to polls, DeSantis has a good chance of winning the gubernatorial race in Florida.

During the election campaign, Trump publicly supported a large number of successful Republicans who favored him. At the rally in Miami, he appeared with Republican Senator Marco Rubio, whose re-election on is also considered very likely. In his speech, he also praised a number of Republican politicians in Florida. “Each of these people I am listing here has my full and unreserved support,” he said. He didn’t mention DeSantis.

However, the decision on majorities in Congress will not be made until election day. How this works and when Results be published, you can find out in our Time schedule. What happened on election night live on TV and live stream to see. (tvd/AFP)