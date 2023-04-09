Election result | Timo Soini lists the reasons for the coalition’s election victory and blames the Basic Finns

Timo Soini, the former chairman of the Basic Finnish Party, describes Petteri Orpo’s work for the election victory as done with professionalism. He has nothing good to say about his former party.

Basic Finns former chairman and foreign minister Timo Soini ponders on his blog reasons for the coalition’s election victory last Sunday.

According to Soin, the coalition survived the elections as the winner for two reasons: the party was able to offer the most credible economic program, and in addition, the nomination of candidates was successful.

Soini says that the coalition’s candidate lineup was only lame in the Vaasa electoral district, where the party did not get the additional seat it was looking for.

Despite that, Soini praises that the result of the coalition was “brilliant”. The chairman gets a special mention from him Petteri Orpo. Soini describes Orpo as “a professional who knows the spirit of the game”.

“Petteri sifted through the doubters, of whom there were too many in his group, ready with his Lapland chins. Now we are just friends, until the list of ministers is announced,” Soini writes.

I sounded according to the decision on government partners must be made between the Sdp and basic Finns, but it implies that basic Finns are not responsible for the government. He criticizes the party in harsh words.

“The bearded Moors of Persuje’s party office have already given their style samples. The party secretary is a burden even in his own opinion, and the workman’s memoirs, which will be published on Tuesday, tell what his style and tone are. It won’t come as a surprise. The same party as in the second half of 2017”, Soini writes.

HS said on Thursday that there has been long-standing dissatisfaction among basic Finns with the party secretary Arto Luukkasen.

According to Soin, a coalition and Sdp government is possible, but without the Greens.

“Sdp’s economic line cannot solve this. The people will still accept blue and red and compromises if rkp and kd are friends. All of these did well in the elections”, Soini writes.

Soini led Basic Finns in 1997–2017 and was foreign minister in 2015–2019.

In June 2017, the party group of the Basic Finns split in two. A total of 22 MPs from the party announced that they were leaving the group. 20 of them moved to a new group, which continued in the board. Soini was among those who left. The representatives told that the name of the group was New Alternative, later Siniset.

Jussi Halla-ahon 15 MPs remained in the parliamentary group of basic Finns led by