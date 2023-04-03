Election result | The support of the Left Alliance decreased by only one percentage point, but five seats were lost – What explains the extraordinary result?

In Finland’s election system, tactical voting can severely discipline small parties. However, the election result alone cannot tell how many people actually voted tactically.

Election night in conclusion, the chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson you quoted to his favorite Finnish saying.

“Fucking like a small animal.”

The result was apt to produce that feeling. Support fell by 1.1 percentage points, but the party lost up to five seats.

The support of the Left Alliance in the whole country was 7.1 percent, and the party had 11 seats left.

The specialness of the result is emphasized by the comparison with greens. With worse support, the Green Party gained two more seats: with 7 percent support, 13 seats were lost.

The result is explained Finland’s electoral system. The focus must be on the 13 constituencies.

Actually, 13 small elections were held in Finland on Sunday. Each electoral district has its own struggles for the MP seats assigned to the electoral district.

In many constituencies, the representatives of the Left Alliance were the ones who narrowly missed out of the parliament.

It is also possible that the result of the left coalition is an indication that tactical voting is difficult in the Finnish election system.

In fact, the tactical vote of the voter of the left alliance for the Sdp helped the right-wing last passer more than the Sdp in some constituencies.

Chairman Andersson referred to this problem in his election night speeches.

“Now we see exactly what we warned about all along. Tactical voting doesn’t work if you don’t have a crystal ball. The SDP is not gaining as many additional seats as the Left Alliance and the Greens are losing. So some of our places have gone to basic Finns, for example,” he said.

However, one must be careful when presenting a result analysis based on tactical voters, because the final result does not tell about the motives of the voters, i.e. on what basis each one has finally chosen the party and candidate they voted for. And in a democracy, of course, everyone can vote on the basis of their choice.

The most obvious examples of the left-wing coalition’s annoyance are Uusimaa and Satakunta.

In both cases, the first candidate left was a left-wing ally. One left-wing ally got through in Uusimaa instead of two in the last election, and the party lost its only representative from Satakunta.

MPs are not elected to parliament based on the absolute number of votes, but on the basis of a comparison number. If, for example, two MPs are elected from the electoral district, the two candidates with the highest number of comparisons will go through.

The comparison figure is calculated by first adding up all the votes received by the party in the electoral district. The candidate with the most votes of the party gets the entire vote pool of his own party as a comparison figure. The next one gets half of it. A third for a third, a fourth for a quarter, and so on.

The center of Uusimaa was the last to enter the parliament Eerikki Viljanenwhose reference number was 13,450.

The left-wing coalition was the first to leave Gashaw Kaisa Bibaniwhich received a comparison figure of 12,865.5.

Bibani was the party’s candidate with the second most votes, so his comparison figure was half of the party’s pot.

The difference between Viljanen’s and Biban’s comparison figures was 585.5. So Bibani would have overtaken Viljanen if the Left Alliance had received additional votes in Uusimaa more than twice that difference, i.e. 1172. Even if all those votes had come from those who voted for Sdp now, Sdp’s number of seats in Uusimaa would not have changed at all.

Sdp’s last passer Joona Räsänen was the eighth most successful candidate of his party in Uusimaa. If Sdp had lost 1172 votes, Räsänen’s comparison number would have decreased by only one eighth of that number, i.e. by 146.5.

In the struggles for the Uusimaa pass line, one vote for the left-wing coalition therefore meant half the comparison figure, and one vote for the Sdp meant one eighth of the comparison figure.

In Satakunta the first dropout was from the leftist union Raisa Ranta. His comparison figure of 9,900 was 287.5 less than the last passer, i.e. the coalition’s Mari Kaunistola.

Since Ranta was the left-wing coalition’s candidate with the most votes, he would have gone through Kaunistola losing if the party had received 288 more votes in Satakunta. Here, too, the situation is the same as in Uusimaa: even if those additional votes had come from those who voted for the Sdp, the number of seats for the Sdp would not have changed.

Two representatives from Sdp passed through Satakunta. In the struggle for Satakunta’s threshold, one vote for Sdp meant half the reference number, and one vote for the left-wing coalition meant a whole reference number.

The dynamics of these struggles is almost impossible to predict in advance. Therefore, effective tactical voting is difficult.

For example, in Central Finland, the last pass was the Sdp candidate, who could theoretically benefit from tactical votes. In the same constituency, the Left Alliance lost its only seat.

The Left Alliance party secretary Anna Mäkipää answers the phone on Monday with a voice that can be heard exasperated.

“It would seem that we have lost seats to the coalition and basic Finns,” he states.

In these elections, the Social Democrats won three seats, but their government allies the Greens and the Left Alliance lost a total of 12 seats.

“After all, Li Andersson warned that there is a big risk in tactical voting that it will go astray. This is where it can be seen now,” says Mäkipää.

According to Mäkipää, the atmosphere at the party office “is not good.”

“This is terrible. We are now starting big discussions about how to move forward with this. A red-green policy is still needed.”

Correction 3.4. 1:07 p.m.: The text previously had incorrect mentions of the first passer and the last runners-up, when it meant the last passer and the first runners-up.