Election result | The election seen now will go down in history: it was the tightest fight ever

Pekka Haavisto won the votes on election day, even though Alexander Stubb is elected president. Until now, the tightest race was the second round of Tarja Halonen and Esko Aho in 2000.

Stubb received 1,575,211 votes and Haaviston 1,476,548, i.e. the difference was 98,663 votes.

On election day, Haavisto got 12,356 more votes than Stubb.

Over here until the smallest difference in the number of votes has been seen in 2000, when Tarja Halonen won Esko Aho with a percentage of 51.6–48.4.

At that time, Esko Aho lost the second round of the presidential election to Tarja Halones with 103,729 votes.

Also Halonen and Sauli Niinistö's race in 2006 was tight. Tarja Halonen, who won then, won Niinistö in the second round with 112,647 votes.

The first direct presidential election was held in 1994. Then Martti Ahtisaari won in the second round Elisabeth Rehn. Before that, the president of Finland was elected in a popular election.

Correction February 11, 2024 at 10:10 p.m.: The article previously read incorrectly that Sauli Niinistö would have won Tarja Halonen in 2006, although Halonen won Niinistö then.