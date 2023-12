Main entrance to Belgrade City Hall was vandalized by protesters | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Eight police officers were injured and 38 people were detained during violent protests on Sunday (24) against the results of the elections in Serbia, held on the 17th.

The balance of the riots, in which the main entrance to Belgrade city hall was vandalized, was released by the police this Monday (25).

President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party, which advocates maintaining good relations with both NATO and Russia, was the winner of last week's parliamentary election, with 46.72% of the vote.

However, international observers pointed out in a statement that the elections were “dominated by the decisive involvement of the president which, together with the systemic advantages of the party in power, created unfair conditions”.

The opposition also demands a repeat of municipal elections in Belgrade, after denouncing manipulations.

Demonstrations against the results have been held in Serbia, with another called for this Monday.

Russia accused the West of instigating a popular revolution in Serbia. “The West's attempts to heat up the atmosphere in the country using 'Maidan-style coup' techniques are evident,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the official RIA Novosti news agency, referring to to the popular revolutions of 2004 and 2014 in Ukraine.

She emphasized that “the only possible reaction is strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the country's constitution and respect for the choice of the Serbian people who voted in favor of the national interests of their country.” (With EFE Agency)