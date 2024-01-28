Election result | Presidential election exception: you can't complain about the result

The appeal would keep the position of the new president unclear for a month.

The presidential election unlike other elections, the result cannot be changed by appeal. The basis of the legislators in this regard has always been that there can be no ambiguity about the position of the sitting president, says the election director Arto Jääskeläinen.

For example, in the second round of elections, the new president takes office at the beginning of March, a few weeks after the elections. If the election result could be appealed, the processing of the appeal in the Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court would easily take three months in both, even if the matter was handled in a hurry.

“By then we would already be at the end of the year. All this time, it would be uncertain and unclear whether the new president has earned his mandate, i.e. whether the elections were rigged, for example, and whether the elections should be renewed. Such a situation must not be allowed to arise,” says Jääskeläinen.

Electoral Act has been the same in this respect from the beginning, i.e. already when the president was still elected in the male electorate elections.

Iceman also reminds that, especially in the current direct national election, the differences between the votes of the presidential candidates are very large.

In municipal elections, there can be differences of even one vote between candidates. Even in parliamentary elections, the differences in the number of votes of the candidates can be small, so it is well justified and necessary to have the possibility of appeal in these elections.

Even in the presidential elections there is, however, the possibility of a so-called additional appeal. According to Jääskeläinen, the highest administrative court can apply for a legally binding decision, i.e., in this case, annulment of the election result, in the manner stipulated in the Administrative Law Enforcement Act.

In practice, the demolition application would concern a decision in which the Helsinki Constituency Board would have confirmed the number of votes cast throughout the country.

Anyone can file an annulment application, but the threshold for annulment of an election result is very high.

“I consider this a moderately theoretical option,” says Jääskeläinen.

In what situation could demolition come into question?

“It should be something really big. For example, if online voting were in use in Finland and everyone used it, and after the elections it would be noticed that the electronic ballot box had been hacked and the reliability of the ballot box results could no longer be certain. It would be about the entire election result and all the votes cast.”

For example, an interpretation dispute regarding the acceptance or rejection of any individual ballot will not be resolved through this channel.