Election result | Basic Finns took over the north: This is how the voters in the former kingdom of the center speak

Sunday in the parliamentary elections, the central green disappeared completely from the map depicting the winners of Finland’s 13 constituencies. It is one of the biggest upheavals of this election.

Above the countryside it now reads PS.

Basic Finns was the largest party in the constituencies of Oulu, Lapland, Vaasa, Satakunta, Savo-Karlia and Häme. In terms of surface area, the Basic Finns occupied well over half of Finland.

Especially the conversion of the Oulu electoral district to basic Finns was a shock to the centre. In the Lapin Kansa magazine, the Oulu district was described as the traditional “perpetual curse” of the city center.

Why did so many rural voters switch parties? HS traveled to the Oulu region to ask how local basic Finnish politicians and voters explain the turn.

Emma’s salon serves in the premises of the former Shell service station. Karaoke equipment is waiting in the corner, and filter coffee and plum jam donuts are available at the counter.

We are in the countryside of Oulu, in Pikkarala.

Two basic Finnish politicians are sitting at the corner table: elected for the second term by an avalanche of votes Jenna Simula and defected from the center to basic Finns Merja Rasinkangas. He scored a hard result in the quick campaign and came in second place.

Simula and Rasinkangas are good people to tell why so many former centrists now voted for Basic Finns. Both met countless such people during their election tours.

Simula sums up that people feel that the center is “spreading its arms” while the “Finnish way of life” in the outlying regions is threatened.

“We feel that the city center has sold its value.”

The interview is interrupted when a customer, dressed in a work jacket, shouts from the counter that the increase in the price of gasoline is not due to the war in Ukraine, but to the greed of the oil companies.

“Everything is so expensive that it’s almost not worth working!”

Simula is not startled by the interjection.

“You got a really good sample there,” he just says and smiles.

He refers to an earlier question about the themes encountered in the election fields.

Rasinkangas is startled by even less – if possible – shouting. He has worked as a law enforcement officer for decades. He also came from the neighborhood.

“People feel that electricity and gasoline prices are rising as a punishment. They demand change,” says Rasinkangas.

Discipline, the selling of values, the threat of a remote way of life. Where did these feelings of the voters originate?

Both highlight the “downgrade” of peat.

Sanna Marini (sd) the government set the goal of halving the use of peat by 2030. In practice, the run-down happened much faster, because the prices of emission allowances went up.

Basic Finns demand the suspension of the EU’s emissions trading.

The cost crisis in agriculture is another theme. The Russian attack skyrocketed fertilizer prices, and the government piled on an additional support package for agriculture, tightened by the center.

According to Simula, it was not enough.

“The cost crisis is historically bad. The government left the farms in dire straits,” he says.

Jenna Simula received 9,484 votes in the parliamentary elections and passed with flying colours. However, the fall of party colleague Olli Immonen was disappointing.

Simula would like the fuel tax to be reduced and the distribution obligation to be further relaxed. The distribution obligation means favoring renewable fuels for the sake of the climate.

Simula also mentions the procurement support for electric cars. According to him, it was aimed at high earners.

“It was elitist support.”

Neither none of the politicians deny climate change, but both would like to slow it down more slowly than at present.

That’s why we also have to talk about wind power. North Ostrobothnia produces more than 40 percent of Finland’s wind electricity, and blades rotating against the sky can be seen everywhere.

Simula wrote to Yle’s election machine that he does not want Northern Ostrobothnia to be a “wind power reserve for Finland and Europe”.

“Electricity is produced here, which is then consumed in the south. And for that, transmission lines are being built,” says Simula. “I think it would be better to build it on the sea.”

He also moves on water. On May Day, he plans to go seal hunting. He also believes that hunting is a way of life that the center should have defended more.

Rasinkangas confirms that wolves especially talk. In administrative rights, permits for wolf population hunting have fallen.

A view of the yard of a horse stable in Oulu’s Pikkarala.

The center however, there was more than prices and windmills behind the voter turnout. It was also about values. This is the opinion of both politicians.

The center worked in a government whose ideas were too liberal for many voters in remote areas.

“A surprising number of people brought up the decriminalization of cannabis,” says Rasinkangas. From the government, the Greens and the Left Alliance would have supported it, but the center did not. Keskunuoret published a positive position.

View from the front of Halpahalli in Muhos. In Oulu’s neighbor in Muhossa, Perussuomalaiset had a particularly good result.

Simula says that he has heard many mentions of transla.

Rasinkanka’s own area is the schools where he goes around as a police officer. The values ​​of upbringing also spoke at the election tents.

“Teachers must be given the authority and tools to intervene,” he says. “The amount of violence has increased incredibly. Last Christmas week, I confiscated three knives from one school.”

The story would be enough, but Simula has to prepare for the trip to Helsinki and the organization of the parliament. A campaign car is waiting in the parking lot, with the face of the second-term member of parliament looking out from the side.

Merja Rasinkangas patted her neighbors’ trotting horse, Credit Line, or “Reetua”. Rasinkangas changed the party from the center to Basic Finns, when the district in the center did not allow him to be a candidate. According to him, the reasoning was that there was no competition for another police candidate.

Rasin fabric still have time to show places. Let’s drive to the yard of a nearby horse stable. They say there are acquaintances there and a familiar horse too, Credit Line.

The Hämäläinen family, which manages the stable, is one of those who changed the party from the center to basic Finns.

“We made life expensive”, describes the host Mika Hämäläinen feelings about the reign.

At the stable, turf is used as bedding for the horse stalls. Its price has gone up.

Mika Hämäläinen, who runs a horse stable in Oulu’s Pikkarala, feels that the city center could have done more for the countryside.

Päivi Hämäläinen invites Credit Line’s Rasinkanka to be patted down and lists the reasons for her party defect: rising fuel and electricity prices, climate policy.

“Too much left the center in the direction of the green left,” he says.

Soon a son too Ville Hämäläinen arrives at the scene.

“That nature should be protected and I also understand climate change. But the hustle got out of hand,” he says.

Ville Hämäläinen thinks that basic Finns now have a place on the screen in what they are able to do for the countryside. He plans that the farm could grow not only hay but also grain.

Profitability should improve before then.

“So that the store wouldn’t drag on so much,” he says.

He has often heard a saying in farming circles describing the food value chain.

“He who does the most gets the least. So they say.”

He would need the courage to renovate the support system. In his opinion, subsidies should be concentrated on those who actively produce food. Now you can get subsidies based on the arable area, even if you don’t sell a single agricultural product.

“Support for those who deserve it.”

Antti Pirttikangas sold the products of the Viskaali beef cattle farm in the factory store in Muhos. He believes that basic Finns will benefit from his straightforward style.

A few one kilometer away on the side of Muhos, the Viskaali beef cattle farm is located. There are 1,200 cattle, a slaughterhouse and a factory store.

Store manager Antti Pirttikoski says from behind the counter that the lamb products are running out. Such is the Easter season.

Pirttikoski’s vote went to the coalition this time, even though he considered voting for basic Finns and Rasinkanka until the last.

“I sold this product to his campaign,” he says, and puts a package of sausages on the counter that says “Kyrsä” in big letters.

He has also sometimes voted for the centre.

He has a view on the reason for the Oulu district’s boom.

“The world of thought of basic Finns is much more straightforward. The center has distanced itself from people.”

In relation to his own passion, i.e. food, he reflects on the position of small producers. “In what way has the center driven it?”

Viskaali’s breeding bull representing the Limousin breed took the early evening calmly. It weighs more than a thousand kilograms.

He says there are certain parties he could not vote for. He doesn’t name them. However, he mentions nature values ​​and animal welfare as important things to him. There are pictures of the rapids of the cottage river on the mobile phone.

It is a source of pride for him that animal transport trips and stress at the slaughterhouse are minimized. He wants to show the farm’s cattle to the reporter as well.

When driving to the barn, he points to a large mound dug next to the manure shed. “There will be a biogas tank.”

There, manure and sludge turn into methane, which can be burned for energy. “Think about how that lowers our carbon footprint. Think what a trump card!”

Kimmo Koivukari gave food to the animals at Viskaali’s farm.

Last the stage is the center of Muhos. The setting sun casts a yellowish light on the spring-winter town.

Several vocational school students are sitting on the hood of a car parked on the side of the market. A couple of young women run to the place, sweating.

There is beer in plastic bags and the bass is pounding.

On the page Jere Kyllönen, Aleksi Rönkkö and Aku Halmetoj are standing under the market roof. They are studying logistics.

“I haven’t been able to vote yet, but as soon as I can, the vote will go to basic Finns,” says Kyllönen.

“They are smart. They talk, for example, about how Sdp has screwed up the Finnish economy.”