Election Report | What does the coalition really want to do about nurse assessment? Orpo criticizes, but the party does not propose changes

Basic Finns becomes the largest party in the elections. This is what happens if the support measurements made by electoral district and an experienced election geek Jukka Manninen my predictions come true.

Manninen is the former planning manager of the coalition, who now works at the communications agency Ellun Kanoi. Throughout the spring, Manninen has been publishing constituency-specific polls published by various media on his Twitter account.

Polls have so far been published from all other constituencies, except for Vaasa, Oulu and Lapland. Manninen has made his own predictions from their results. When the polls and Manninen’s predictions are combined, the distribution of seats in the parliamentary elections would be as follows.

Basic Finns 48 (+9)

Coalition 40 (+2)

Social Democrats 40 (0)

Center 23 (-8)

Left Alliance 18 (+2)

Greens 15 (-5)

Swedish People’s Party 10 (0)

Christian Democrats 5 (0)

Business Now 1 (0)

Manninen based on the calculations, Perusfinomaliket would therefore win the election and increase its number of seats by nine.

Kokoomus and Sdp would come second side by side. They would get 40 seats each. As expected, the center would lose its seats and gain 23 seats.

According to Manninen, an examination of polls by electoral district shows that the center is losing seats above all to basic Finns.

“I have been bothered by the fact that there is talk that the decline of the center would increase the number of seats for the Dems. Constituency-specific measurements show that basic Finns would benefit, not Sdp.”

So far, the coalition has been at the top of the polls. By looking at the constituencies, you can get access to how the election results are affected by the election mathematics as well as the local situations and the candidates.

First of all, the number of seats has changed since the last election so that the constituencies of Helsinki, Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa now each get one more representative seat. The electoral district of Southeast Finland loses two seats and the electoral district of Lapland one seat.

According to Manninen, the changes can be seen, for example, in the number of seats at Sdp. When Kaakkois-Suomi loses two seats, it almost certainly means the loss of one seat for the Sdp. Likewise, the party will lose a seat in Satakunta, because the vote rake Kristiina Salonen is no longer a candidate. In the last election, Salonen grabbed such a large vote pool that it helped the Democrats to exactly three seats.

The giant of constituencies is Uusimaa. Local Helsinki News according to Gallup published on Monday, the coalition is on its way to winning the constituency and getting 9 seats. Basic Finns would take three more seats, and the Greens would lose two seats.

In Uusimaa, however, even small movements can affect the final result, Manninen says.

“In Uusimaa, so many votes are cast that even small changes can lead to different numbers of seats. In the final games, the result will be decided by how mobile voters are won.”

Manninen reminds that the Gallup results are accompanied by several reservations anyway.

“These are individual samples, and some of the constituency-specific polls are already old. In some of the constituencies, the fight for the last places is really tight, and voting activity also has a lot to do with it.”

Parliament is formed so that citizens can only vote for the candidates of their own electoral district. In Finland, a proportional election method is used, the calculation method of which is the so-called d’Hondt method.

The goal of the method is, in a simplified way, that the share of seats received by the parties should be close to the share of the number of votes received by the party. However, the method tends to favor large parties at the expense of small ones. Due to the calculation method, candidates from different parties in different constituencies have quite different chances of crossing the vote threshold and being elected to parliament.