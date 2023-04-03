Election | Purra has almost sixfold its number of votes, on its way to become the vote queen – here are the vote rakes of the elections

When slightly more than 93 percent of the votes had been counted, Riikka Purra of the basic Finns had received more than 34,000 votes.

Basic Finns the chairman Riikka Purra is becoming the voice queen of the parliamentary elections. Purra, who is a candidate from the Uusimaa constituency, had received 35,441 votes, when 93.4 percent of the votes had been counted.

At this point, Purra had collected almost six times the number of votes compared to the last parliamentary election: in 2019, he received 5,960 votes.

During Sunday evening, Purra kiri becomes the biggest sound rake in the whole country. The race was led for a long time by the chairman of Sdp, a candidate from Pirkanmaa Sanna Marin. He had collected 34,499 votes.

Marin will also significantly improve his number of votes in the last parliamentary election, as at this point he had already collected more than 15,000 votes more than in 2019. At that time, Marin was elected to parliament with 19,088 votes.

Basic Finns’ Riikka Purra was waiting for advance votes alongside Matti Putkonen at the Basic Finns’ election supervisors in restaurant Apollo.

Third the largest vote pool was collected by the coalition Elina Valtonen. Valtonen, who is a candidate from Helsinki, had collected more than 30,000 votes, like Purra and Marin.

Valtonen is also increasing his number of votes from the last election. The vice president of his party received 19,292 votes in the last parliamentary election and was the fourth most voted candidate in the whole country. At that time, Valtonen was running for the Uusimaa constituency.

The coalition’s Elina Valtonen followed the parliamentary election vote counting at Botta in Helsinki.

Antti Häkkänen (in the middle) was happy about the preliminary votes with Pertti Salolainen and Elina Valtonen at the election supervisors meeting at Botta in Helsinki.

In fourth place was the vice-president of the coalition, candidate from South-Eastern Finland Antti Häkkänen. His vote balance was 21,135.

He was followed by the chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho, which had received 20,463 votes. Halla-aho, a candidate from the Helsinki electoral district, was the king of the votes in the last election, collecting 30,596 votes.

Jussi Halla-aho at the election supervisors of basic Finns at Apollo in Helsinki.

Sixth basic Finns had received the most votes Sebastian Tynkkynenwhose number of votes was 16,964. Tynkkynen is a candidate from the constituency of Oulu and received 9,271 votes in the last parliamentary elections.

Petteri Orpo at the coalition’s election supervisors at Botta in Helsinki.

Seventh on the voter list was the chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson, who is nominated from Varsinais-Suomi. Andersson had received 15,992 votes. Andersson was the vote queen of the last parliamentary election with 24,542 votes.

Chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah, which had received 15,625 votes. It would take the eighth place on the list of voice rakes. Essayah is a candidate from the constituency of Savo-Karelia.

The chairman of the coalition had collected the ninth most votes Petteri Orpo, whose vote pool had grown to 15,515 votes. In the last parliamentary election, Orpo received 10,792 votes.

The top ten completed the Sdp with 15,313 votes Antti Lindtman.

The voting percentage in the parliamentary elections was 71.9. It is slightly less than in the last election, where the voter turnout was 72.1.

Correction 2.4. at 10:23 p.m.: The voter turnout in the parliamentary elections was lower, not higher, than in the 2019 elections, as was initially erroneously stated in the story. Contrary to what was written in the story, the voter turnout in the last election was 72.1, not 71.2.