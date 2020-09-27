As soon as the Bihar assembly election date is announced, all parties are claiming claims for their victory, while new announcements are being made to woo the voters. In this episode, before the elections, the opposition of Tejashwi, the leader of Bihar’s youth and unemployed, has announced that if our government is formed, we will give 10 lakh jobs. Tejashwi Yadav is constantly focusing on the youth.

With the first pen in the first cabinet, 10 lakh youth of Bihar will be given jobs. There are already 4 lakh 50 thousand vacancies in Bihar. According to the national average standards in other departments including education, health, home department, there is a great need of 5 lakh 50 thousand appointments in Bihar. – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 27, 2020

On behalf of RJD, Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that on August 5, we had created a portal for unemployment. In this, 9 lakh 47,324 thousand unemployed people have registered. He said that 13 lakh 11626 people have missed calls. Our party is serious about unemployment. Bihar is the youngest state. 60 percent of the population in Bihar is youth. The unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6 percent.

Tejashwi Yadav gave details of how many posts are vacant in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav said that 2.5 lakh personnel are needed in the health service while the post of 50 thousand policemen is vacant in Bihar.

Tiff on Nitish government regarding industry-business

A day before this, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had said that he had taken a backseat on the Nitish government over the business of Bihar.

While tweeting on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav wrote that Bihar is at number 26 in industry promotion and internal trade. He said that Bihar is the worst state in investment and industry in the state. Tejashwi said why the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government, which had been in power for 15 years since liberalization, do not discuss these figures.