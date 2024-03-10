Election | Portugal goes to the elections in a mood of protest – Chief of Police: The forces supporting democracy are being tested

Porto / Ovar

With the police is the profession with the highest risk of suicide in Portugal, says the police chief Tiago Afonso Sobral Fernandes39.

“Endless working hours. Horrible crimes. Low salary. Unpaid overtime. Marriages that break up because of excessive absences,” he lists in the city of Porto in northern Portugal.

Portuguese police officers are not allowed to belong to parties, strike or stand as candidates in political elections. But in recent months, their cries have echoed in the streets: demonstration marches in various cities for better wages and working conditions have gathered at most twenty thousand people.

Before Sunday's elections in Portugal, several other groups have also shown their dissatisfaction, and the voting result may surprise the biggest letter. In the background is the corruption scandal that shook the country.

Police chief Sobral Fernandes works in the security and border control unit at the busy airport of the popular tourist city of Porto. He also holds a position of trust as the vice president of the national police union.

“The starting salary of a starting police officer is around 960 euros and the country's minimum salary is 840 euros. We feel that the police are not appreciated, even though you can risk your life on the job.”

We will meet on the corners of the town hall. A colleague in uniform recognizes the police chief and exchanges information. This police does not patrol public order, but obtains permitted side earnings by guarding a jewelry store, so that the income is enough to live on.

“First four hours here, and then for eight hours at the station for a shift,” says Sobral Fernandes.

The resilience of teachers and health professionals to crises in their own fields has also spilled over. Teachers have gone on strike and protested strongly against the lack of money and low earnings in schools.

Nursing staff have been fired from hospitals and health centers as a protest against conditions characterized as chaos. Vital first aid units as well as surgery and delivery departments have had to be temporarily closed in various locations up to the capital Lisbon.

Dissatisfaction is booming among public wage earners as Portugal, with a population of ten million, goes to early parliamentary elections this Sunday. According to police chief Sobral Fernandes, the forces supporting democracy are being tested.

“The pillars of strong democracies are education, health, security and the equality of the judiciary,” he says.

Health care, schools, the housing crisis and, fourthly, corruption and the functioning of the judiciary are at the top of the list of problems to which the next members of parliament and the government should find convincing solutions, according to the Portuguese.

To the elections drifted because of the popular prime minister António Costa the Socialist (PS) majority government fell down last November on criminal charges.

The authorities raided the administrative quarters, and Costa and his close circle came under suspicion of bribery. The public prosecutor was looking for evidence of fraud to pilot large foreign mining and data center investments to Portugal.

Costa, who has led two consecutive governments since 2015, asserts his innocence. He has not been questioned so far, and official suspicions have so far been lifted from the prime minister. Now only the resigned infrastructure minister João Galambaa and another person is suspected of abuse of influence according to media reports.

Suspicions of bribery have otherwise torn apart Costa's second-term government, which has been sitting for two years. They have led to the resignation of twelve ministers or their subordinates, an expert at the Portugal branch of Transparency International Jorge Maximo tells HS on the phone from Lisbon.

“Cases of corruption have struck the moral sense of the Portuguese and are eroding trust in state institutions. Citizens think they can't fight bribery.”

In recent years, the tentacles of filling one's own pockets have not only extended to political decision-makers.

“The independent judiciary has brought to light several investigations related to large companies, well-known people and the sports world,” says Jorge Máximo.

Portugal will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the carnation revolution and democracy that replaced the right-wing dictatorship in April. The two main parties, the Social Democrats-aligned PS and the center-right Social Democrats (PSD), have ruled the country in turn for the past decades.

According to forecasts, the PSD opposition leader will win the election Luís Montenegro the electoral coalition led by the democratic alliance AD ​​and Costa who succeeded PS as party leader Pedro Nuno Santos comes second with supporters.

According to forecasts, the electoral coalition led by PSD opposition leader Luís Montenegro will win the election. Montenegro at Friday's campaign event in Lisbon.

On the other hand, the young and small Chega party of the right-wing populist extreme can grab 15-20 percent of the votes. In the previous parliamentary elections, the party gathered 7.2 percent support.

Rooting out corruption is Chega's party leader by André Ventura central message.

“Populist parties catch the wave of corruption fears and attract people in droves, even though they don't have viable solutions to eradicate corruption. Chega is the most popular among the youngest voters,” says Jorge Máximo.

André Ventura, leader of the young and small Chega party of the right-wing populist extreme, campaigned in Lisbon on Friday.

Police commissioner Tiago Afonso Sobral Fernandes states over a cup of coffee in Porto that many colleagues are drawn to Chega's promises.

“It is the only party that declares how the police are vital to the safety of the country and all citizens, and that salaries must be paid on par with the rest of Europe. I remind my colleagues that I can't see [Venturan] presented numbers.”

Sobral Fernandes represents Portugal in the Central Organization of European Police Unions. “Countries where the work of the police is valued up to a good salary have the least amount of corruption, higher [vallankäytön] transparency and stronger public trust.”

Police officers across the country have demonstrated in favor of valuing their profession. “Guns have been laid down for the duration of the election campaign to guarantee order,” ay leader, police chief Tiago Afonso Sobral Fernandes says in front of Porto's city hall.

Costa's governments should have tackled corruption boldly and without haste and not leave Ventura alone to fly the flag of the wretchedness of those in power.

“When the radical party points out a problem, you have to focus on solving it, not hiding it.”

He hopes that the government, supported by the future parliament, will have the courage to give up political appointments that are pushed into various institutions. For example, the selection of directors of public schools, hospitals and prisons is decided in the ministries.

Laboratory nurse Vania Sampaio61, says he is frustrated by the information that a person unfamiliar with the field is chosen to lead the hospital on political grounds.

Vânia Sampaio, who works as a laboratory nurse at Ovar city hospital, considers corruption to be a “terrible” disease that also occurs in healthcare.

“ “Bribery rumors have swelled even more.”

“In Vanaveti, you can become acquaintances of the manager for positions in the good brother network,” says Sampaio in the small seaside town of Ovari near Porto.

He has worked for 35 years at the public hospital in Ovar and recently went on strike. The starting salary of a laboratory nurse is 1,200 euros. “I was hit with a sixteen-year period until 2021, when my salary did not increase at all.”

Sampaio agonizes over who to vote for. “In the era of the socialists, bribery rumors have swelled even more.”

The PSD party misses out because the former mayor of Ovar is a candidate in the party's ranks, but at the same time he is overshadowed by corruption suspicions.

He considers Ventura of the Chega party to be an extreme, fear-inducing politician in his positions on, for example, ethnic and foreign minorities, sexuality and the right to abortion. “But he talks about corruption without twisting what people want to hear.”

The list of domestic bribes is long, and the price falls on ordinary taxpayers, says Sampaio. “The only election winner is political passivity. Many people don't bother to vote because nothing seems to change.”