The liberal economist Javier Milei, candidate for the presidency of Argentina by the political coalition La Liberdad Avanza (in free translation, Freedom Advances), surpassed the opinion polls, leading the country’s primaries this Sunday (13), with more than 30% of votes in its favour, nationally.

Different from the expectations of the last surveys, which indicated a loss of ten percentage points until the last week, the opponent of Kirchnerism was officially defined as the main candidate for the elections of October 22nd.

In May, when the electoral race began, the Centro Estratégico Latinoamericano de Geopolitica (Celag) pointed to liberal favoritism in the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (Paso).

However, recent polls, such as the one carried out by CB Consultoria Opinión Pública, repositioned Milei in third place in the voting intention of Argentines, with 20.3%, behind the Peronist coalition Unión por la Patria (Union for the Homeland, in free translation), with 31% and the center-right Juntos por el Câmbio (Together for Change, in Portuguese) with 32%.

the argentinian newspaper clarion analyzed forecasts from more than 20 opinion research centers and all of them “bet” on the third place of the La Libertad Avanza coalition, with a score always close to 20% of intention in the electoral race.

The newspaper identified contradictions in the surveys, such as the fact that the current government, marked by popular discontent and high levels of inflation, competes for the leadership of Argentine vote intentions.

Among the liberal proposals are to eliminate the Central Bank, dollarize the Argentine economy and reduce state spending. Voter abstention in the primaries was 30%.

The second most voted coalition, with 28.2%, was the center-right Together for Change, led by former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, followed by Peronism, which occupied third place, with 27.11%, whose main name is the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, supported by President Alberto Fernandez.