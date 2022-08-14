Election polls, Enzo Risso’s survey

The League is growing in the polls, which confirm a positive trend for Matteo Salvini’s party for a few weeks now. The latest survey that goes in this direction is by Enzo Risso: between August 5 and August 12, the League rose by 0.6% from 14.1% to 14.7%

In general, for Risso the total value of the center-right is 45.3% against 34.9% of the sum of Pd, Action, Iv, + Europe, Article 1, Italian Left and Greens, Together for the Future.

Universe methodology. Individuals residing in Italy aged 18 and over (approximately 50.0 million, Source ISTAT 2021) Sample. Stratified and random, selected on the basis of quotas by gender, age, educational qualification, province of residence. Tools. Multimode survey (CATI-CAWI) Interviews 1,000 interviews Execution date: 9 – 10 Aug 2022 Margin of error between +/- 0.6% and +/- 3.1% Client: Lega

