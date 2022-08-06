Election polls on 25 September, FdI and Forza Italia rise



40.2% of Italians have not yet decided who to vote for in the elections policies of 25 September and will do so only in the coming weeks. It is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. Only 59.8% of the sample declared that they have already made a decision.

Between the parties falls the Pd which loses 0.2% in a week and drops to 22%. Very close to the Democratic Party is Brothers of Italy to 21.8% (+ 0.1%). The still grows League and rises to 17.2%. 5 Star Movement recovering from 0.3% to 10.1%. Action-PiùEuropa drops by 0.4% to 5.8%. Come on Italy to 5.4% (+ 0.2%). The alliance Left Italian-Verdi it is worth 3.7% (-0.1%) while Italy Viva is 3.1% (-0.2%).

Thinking about the future of the country, the priority for Italians they are in order: work and unemployment, high bills, security and immigration, health and well-being, innovation and technology, reform of the Justice, environment and ecology.

