In the US election campaign, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are also fighting for people’s favor on social media. Young people in particular are a key target group.

Washington – In the evaluation of the electoral successes of populists and arch-conservatives worldwide, young men have been in the foreground for several years as one of the most important voting groups, and they are increasingly voting right-wing in many countries around the world. This applies to the State elections in Saxony and Thuringia as well as recent election results in Argentina or South Korea. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are now targeting this group of voters.

But while Harris is focusing primarily on memes as a recipe for visibility on social media, there is much more systematic behind the attempts of her competitor, former US President Donald Trump. According to a report in the US newspaper Newsweek has already attracted a lot of attention from the desired target group.

Polls for the 2024 US election: Trump can score particularly well among young men

The fact that many people from Generation Z in the USA are prepared to support Trump as the candidate of republican to support, according to Newsweek There are also a number of surveys that provide insights into trends among certain groups of voters, broken down by age and gender. For example, a study by SurveyUSA found that Trump, with 50 percent, is four percentage points ahead of Harris among men and women between the ages of 18 and 34, while Harris only received 46 percentage points in the group.

In addition, data from a survey by the Gallup polling institute and the Walton Family Foundation have shown that young people from the Gen Z group are significantly more likely to hold conservative values ​​than their parents did 20 years ago. If you examine gender differences within the age group, most studies show that this applies primarily to young men.

Skeptical Generation Z: Why so many young Americans support Trump

In an attempt to explain this trend, the US newspaper Politico One of the reasons for this is the rising cost of living, rent and property prices, which are causing problems for young people not only in the USA but also in many European countries. The fact that populist movements exist in many countries that see migration as the main reason for this development further reinforces the effect of the trend.

For Harris, who as incumbent Vice President would have to respond to some criticism in this case, this poses a potential problem in the election campaign against Donald Trump, because even if the polls recently an increase in votes for the Democrat predicted, the election result promises to be extremely close. (saka)