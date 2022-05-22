The Democratic Party is confirmed as the first force in the country, but in decline, followed by the Brothers of Italy in strong growth

Bad news for Enrico Letta and the Democratic Party. Even if the secretary of the DEM succeeds in the miracle, an almost impossible feat, of putting together the next political elections, in the so-called broad field, 5 Star Movement, left, Calenda and Renzi all this would not be enough to win. This is what emerges from the survey with the new voting intentions made for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210.

The Center-right combined it is worth 48.9% while a supercoalition of Center left it reaches 48.7%. A situation of near parity with other parties at 2.4%. The Democratic Party is confirmed as the first force in the country, but in decline, followed by the Brothers of Italy in strong growth. Third was the League, then the 5 Stars and Forza Italia all slightly down.

