The polls for the 2021 federal election vary widely. According to Insa, Armin Laschet (CDU) is consolidating his position – ahead of Annalena Baerbock from the Greens.

Munich / Berlin – These differences, including the tension, are almost like a crime fiction: The polls for the 2021 federal election differ significantly from one another. Annalena Baerbock and the Greens? Or is it Armin Laschet and the CDU / CSU? Who will provide the future Chancellor and thus the successor to Prime Minister Angela Merkel (CDU)?

Survey on the federal election 2021: Insa sees Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) before Annalena Baerbock (The Greens)

On September 26, 2021 billing will take place in the truest sense of the word. Then when Germany goes to the polls and all eyes are on the German Bundestag in Berlin. The federal election could lead to a change of government. A survey by the Institute for Demoskopie Allensbach comes to the result: Baerbock has better chances than Laschet.

A more recent survey, on the other hand, sees the Union’s top candidate ahead: According to the “Insa” opinion trend, the CDU / CSU can keep their 25.5 percent from the previous week’s poll, while the Greens lose one percentage point and are now 23 percent. Under this scenario, the Union would be the strongest party to form a government under a possible one Chancellor Laschet* take.

Survey on the 2021 federal election: SPD lagged far behind the Greens and CDU / CSU

On the other hand, it looks really bad for the SPD, the former people’s party, for which even the 20 percent is now a high hurdle. Too high? According to “Insa”, the Social Democrats are improving by one percentage point, but with 16 percent in favor of the voters, they are not really moving. SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz recently had in Deutschlandfunk said about the competition with Baerbock and Laschet: “In the end, however, it depends on who can be Chancellor. I am convinced that I can do it, and so can my party. What the Germans need is another Chancellor, a Social Democrat. “

But it doesn’t look like that at the moment. By the way: As of mid-May, the FDP (12.5 percent), the AfD (11 percent) and the Left (6.5 percent) are also entering parliament. In any case, it remains exciting – and the differences in individual surveys are considerable. (pm) *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © IMAGO / Future Image