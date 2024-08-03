Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Kamala Harris will run against former Republican President Donald Trump in November. She plans to announce her running mate for the US vice presidency as early as Tuesday.

Washington – In the coming days, Kamala Harristo introduce their vice presidential candidate and take him on a blitz trip through the seven most contested states of the USA The choice of the running mate is a crucial step in the election campaign in the USA and is often a complex process.

The WashingtonPost reported that Harris will hold talks with potential running mate candidates over the weekend before making a decision. The selection of her running mate will determine the political landscape in the swing states in the coming days. These states are traditionally difficult to predict and therefore crucial to the outcome of the election.

Before the US election: Josh Shapiro as a promising vice-candidate for Kamala Harris

Historian Allan Lichtman, who is known for his impressive accuracy in predicting election victories, has commented on the possible running mate candidates. One candidate being discussed in particular is Josh Shapiro, who has been governor of the swing state of Pennsylvania since 2023. Shapiro, a rather moderate politician, is still relatively new on the national political stage, but his popularity and political background make him a serious contender.

Governor Josh Shapiro speaks during a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on July 29, 2024 in Ambler, Pennsylvania. © Bastiaan Slabbers/Imago

In an interview with Newsweek Lichtman called Shapiro a “good choice.” He explained that Pennsylvania is the most important swing state in this election and emphasized: “Choosing someone from a certain state is no guarantee that you will win that state, but if you want to reach a certain state, Pennsylvania is the most important state in this election,” Lichtman explained.

In addition to Shapiro, Kamala Harris has other candidates on her shortlist for the vice presidency: Mark Kelly, Tim Walz, governor of the state of Minnesota, Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s transportation secretary, and JB Pritzker, governor of Illinois. In addition to strategic considerations, personal trust also plays a crucial role for Harris. As people closest to her repeatedly emphasize, “the chemistry has to be right.”

Harris starts campaign tour through crucial swing states before party convention in Chicago

Harris’ campaign team has already announced a campaign tour through the seven most contested states, which include Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. These states are crucial for the election outcome, as it is not yet clear in advance whether the republican or the democratic candidate will win. The tour is scheduled to begin before the Democratic Party Convention, which will take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. (dpa/jal)