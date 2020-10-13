Trump leaves the climate change cold – Biden wants to bring the US on a climate-neutral course

It is quite possible that a lot would change with Joe Biden as President: The Democrats generally rely more on (social) government action than the Republicans.

When it comes to climate protection, the contrast is even more striking. Trump doesn’t believe in fighting climate change; he left the Paris Agreement. For Biden, on the other hand, the topic is right at the top of the agenda: He wants to put the USA on a climate-neutral course. No more greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – nuclear energy and CO2 storage should help.

The United States is Germany’s best export customer – but Biden is also more protectionist

In terms of foreign trade, on the other hand, Europe should not have too high hopes for it. Biden is as protectionist as Trump. Taxpayers’ money “should be used to buy American products and support American jobs,” Biden said in a campaign speech.

After all: Joe Biden is more likely to act with the EU than against it on trade issues – and be prepared to abide by the rules of international trade. Donald Trump, on the other hand, can use almost any means to reduce the US’s gigantic foreign trade deficit. For this, he has for years covered friends and foes with all sorts of tariffs: “Trade wars are easy to win,” believes the US President (most economists see it completely differently). In fact, the U.S. goods trade deficit was larger in 2019 than it was before Trump took office in 2016.