On January 16, the CDU delegates elect a new chairman of the party. Because digital elections are currently not legally secure, a postal vote will then take place.

Next Saturday (January 16) it should be clear who the CDU Germany * in the super election year 2021.

in the super election year 2021. With one officially Result will only be counted after the postal votes have been counted on January 22nd.

will only be counted after the postal votes have been counted on January 22nd. To the CDU party congress * many familiar faces are invited to give digital speeches and greetings.

Berlin – Not only the CDU is eagerly awaiting the result: Am January 15th and 16th 1001 delegates meet on the first digital party conference of the CDU. The most sensational item on the program is likely to be the election of the new chairman. In the past few weeks, the three most promising candidates presented themselves several times to their party friends and the grassroots.

Friedrich Merz stands for a conservative short of the party. After losing to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, he is running for the office of CDU chairman for the second time. He sat in the Bundestag until 2009, then switched to business for a longer period of time.

stands for a conservative short of the party. After losing to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, he is running for the office of CDU chairman for the second time. He sat in the Bundestag until 2009, then switched to business for a longer period of time. Armin Laschet * is currently Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. He has already sat in the Bundestag and the European Parliament. Most recently, he campaigned for Angela Merkel’s policy to continue. Jens Spahn * is on the team with him.

is currently Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. He has already sat in the Bundestag and the European Parliament. Most recently, he campaigned for Angela Merkel’s policy to continue. Jens Spahn * is on the team with him. Norbert Röttgen * says of himself that he is “not a camp” but stands for everyone. He has been in the Bundestag since 1994 and was Environment Minister under Merkel until 2012. As chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, he cares a lot about foreign policy.

Everyone wants to convince with their concept, because from the position as Chairman could possibly awaken a candidate for chancellor for the Union. However, this will be done beforehand with the CSU and its boss Markus Söder Voted. Armin Laschet and the Bavarian Prime Minister had already grooved in as a possible team at the New Year’s reception of the CDU from NRW *.

Election of the new CDU chairman: when will there be a result?

This coming Saturday (January 16) the election itself will take place after all three applicants have once again created the mood for themselves – as far as this is possible with a digital format. Afterwards, according to the party program, a Result to be announced. Nobody should die in the first round absolute majority of votes – that is, nobody gets over 50 percent of all possible votes – that follows Runoff between the first and second place.

Next week for # cdupt21 1001 delegates come digital and #because of tomorrow together. You choose a leadership with which we will make the right decisions this year so that Germany can get out of the crisis well. #cduvorsitz

👉 https://t.co/BdWEmogRin pic.twitter.com/Mfi9PUA5Vs – CDU of Germany (@CDU) January 8, 2021

That on the CDU party congress Electing and making decisions digitally is a novelty in German party history. In order for the election result to be binding and legally secure, a final written vote by postal vote takes place. On Friday the 22nd of January, is counted and on the same day that Result proclaimed.

In addition to the new chairman, five deputy chairmen and the members of the Presidium and the Federal Executive Board will be newly elected. In addition, votes are taken on the federal treasurer and the member’s representative.

CDU party congress: program around the election of the chairman and the result

The Program of the party congress extends over two days. According to the schedule, the event will run on Friday, January 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturday, January 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Speeches and greetings from the previous CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel *, General Secretary Paul Ziemiak, CSU boss Söder and Donald Tusk, President of the European People’s Party, are planned for Friday.

After the speeches of the three candidates for the chair and the vote on Saturday will be followed by greetings from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the opposition leader of Belarus, Svetlana Tichanowskaja. The final word should be new chairman of the CDU * hold.

In the polls * is currently Friedrich Merz in front, but just behind it already follow Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen. (cibo) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa