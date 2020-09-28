CDU boss AKK met with the three applicants for her successor. How to Choose a New Party Leader During the Pandemic?

BERLIN taz | There are still just under ten weeks until the CDU party congress. In Stuttgart, the 1,001 delegates are supposed to – and want to – elect a new federal chairman after the incumbent Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced her withdrawal in February of this year. But how does a 430,000-member party manage to ensure that everyone can get an idea of ​​the available candidates despite Corona?

To clarify that, the current chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer invited the three candidates to the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus on Monday. Also present: General Secretary Paul Ziemiak and Federal Managing Director Stefan Hennewig. “Everyone should have the same opportunities”, Kramp-Karrenbauer had previously told the taz. And that she wanted to avoid “a kind of greyhound race” by the regional associations to gain access to the candidates Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen.

In fact, party headquarters must avoid even the slightest impression of inequality of opportunity. This did not stop Friedrich Merz, immediately before the meeting with his new website to go to the start. His current claim: “New time. New responsibility. “

The meeting ends around two-thirty. There are no statements, but the media are informed. Accordingly, public, digital live talks with the candidates are planned for the beginning and middle of November, for which CDU members can submit questions in advance. The events should each last one and a half hours and be broadcast from the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin. In addition, there will be three individual live talks at the end of November, in which only party members can dial in and ask questions. These should each last an hour and also be recorded in the party headquarters.

In between, i.e. after the group performances and before the individual events, each candidate addresses the members by letter. Information on the candidates and the current application process can be found on the CDU website at any time.

As expected, Kramp-Karrenbauer expressed his satisfaction afterwards. “We had a good and constructive conversation about the way to the party congress. The party wants fair competition. I am sure that the three candidates and the formats discussed will work out well. ”That is said diplomatically. It is anything but certain that it will remain harmonious until December 4th.