Home page politics

divide

View of the Berlin government district with the Reichstag building in the background and the Paul-Löbe-Haus on the right in the picture. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The electoral body for the Federal President actually meets in the plenary hall of the Bundestag. In order to be able to adhere to the distance rules, another location has to be used on February 13th.

Berlin – So that the Federal Assembly does not contribute to the spread of the corona virus, the Federal President should not be elected in the plenary hall of the Bundestag this time.

“After consultation with the parliamentary groups in the Bundestag, the Federal Assembly will take place in the Paul-Löbe-Haus,” a spokesman for the Bundestag told the Tagesspiegel. The building in which the parliamentary committees meet has more space in its center than the plenum in the Reichstag building.

more on the subject Feeder to the Fehmarnbelt tunnel can be expanded Ceremony for the change of president at the Constitutional Court A special woman: Queen Margrethe visits Berlin

As a spokesman announced on Wednesday on request, the event should also run according to the 3G plus rules. This means that all participants – vaccinated, recovered and unvaccinated – have to undergo a corona test before the start.

The Federal Assembly will take place on February 13th. It will consist of the 736 members of the Bundestag and an equal number of people who send the 16 state parliaments. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier can count on broad approval for his re-election. The SPD, Greens, Union and FDP support a second five-year term in office. dpa