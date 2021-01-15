The CDU will elect its new chairman on Saturday. Conservatism researcher Thomas Biebricher on the future of the party.

taz: Mr. Biebricher, what does the election of the CDU chairman mean for the party?

Thomas Biebricher: It’s a turning point. The new chairman must lead the CDU into a new era, a difficult task under difficult conditions: Because of the corona pandemic and the situation within the CDU.

In what way?

There are various state elections that could be difficult for the CDU and may not bring a boost to the federal election. Difficult also insofar as the chairman’s freestyle takes so long and a joint candidate for chancellor has to be found with the CSU. For the first time in the history of the CDU she is going to the Bundestag election without a chancellor bonus and cannot work her way off an SPD chancellor.

Some in the CDU want to continue Merkel’s path in principle, others are calling for a course correction. Is the election of the chairman a directional decision?

If Friedrich Merz becomes chairman, that can be called a directional decision. It would be a much clearer turning point than in the case of the other candidates. Merz stands for the need to develop a clearer profile and to position oneself more conservatively. From the point of view of those who want it, the party has lost its content. But this development can also be described as pragmatic.

Angela Merkel is accused of gutting the CDU.

Thomas Biebricher, 46, political scientist with a focus on political theory. In 2018 his book “Geistig-moralische Wende. The exhaustion of German conservatism ”. Next week he will publish: “The Political Theory of Neoliberalism”.

This process has been going on for much longer.

You once pointed out that Jürgen Todenhöfer lamented as early as 1987 that the conservative wing in the CDU was marginalized.

One cannot blame Angela Merkel alone for this long process. It is true that the party has modernized itself considerably over the past fifteen years, has moved further into the middle and has vacated many positions that were considered sacred cows for the Conservatives. The conservatism of the Union today primarily refers to overcoming crises, driving on sight and keeping things together. In terms of content, it’s completely indefinite, that’s true. But what is also true: Merkel was quite successful with her crisis pragmatism. Now the question arises whether anyone can follow in these footsteps.

Thomas Biebricher Photo: private

And if not?

Then the whole construct becomes fragile. Some in the Union say: pragmatism is the brother of arbitrariness and lack of principle. Being rooted in certain positions is very much appreciated by conservatives. Then an attempt to renew the content is necessary.

And is that the case now?

In any case, there is no one in the pool of candidates who can convincingly follow in the footsteps of the successful crisis manager. Laschet and Spahn, who are responsible for government, have been hit a bit by Corona, Merz has no government experience whatsoever, and Röttgen’s time as Environment Minister was a long time ago. The CDU is not well positioned with regard to leadership responsibility. One could therefore assume that it would make sense to press ahead with this renewal. Above all, Norbert Röttgen has – probably out of necessity – made it his priority.

But the hope for a conservative renewal seems to be mainly on Merz for part of the party. Would he be right for it?

I don’t trust him. Merz is primarily a projection surface. Above all, it stands for a neoliberalism that is felt to be very authentic, but conservatism seems to be more attached – or it is an old-fashioned conservatism that I would not ascribe great future viability.

What can a reinvention of conservatism look like? Who could be an ally for this?

That’s part of the problem. These alliances that existed in the 1970s and 1980s no longer exist. Neither does the intellectual infrastructure. There is a lack of a network of organizations – the churches may also be one of them – from which ideas can be washed into the party, which can take them up and pour them into political agendas. And in addition, internal contradictions play a role within Christian Democracy. There are a lot of topics on which one could take decidedly conservative positions: in the area of ​​biotechnology, for example, or big data. And ecology is actually a genuinely conservative topic. The problem is that Christian Democracy is clearly committed to technology-savvy capitalism – that is a difficult structural tension.

One hope in parts of the CDU is to be able to win back some of the AfD voters with a conservative reorganization. Merz even said he could cut the AfD in half.

Merz has since withdrawn this statement because, as he says, the party has been completely radicalized. Basically, I don’t think that’s a good strategy either. In the last state election, the CSU tried to poach in right-wing populist climes. That didn’t work, and it works very poorly in other countries as well. In addition, it would not be good for liberal democracy. In addition, those who run after the AfD voters lose votes in the middle. Probably more than he wins on the other side.

Conservative parties in Europe and Republicans in the US have succumbed to the temptation of populist and authoritarianism. The FAZ called Merz a “Sauerland Trump” after his attack on the “party establishment”. How great is this danger for the CDU?

That is a great danger because the fate of liberal democracy will be decided in the center-right. At the moment, however, I would say that German Christian Democracy is quite well protected against these temptations. Important for this was the cautionary example of the CSU, which itself made a massive about-face during the last state election campaign and has now very clearly differentiated itself from the AfD. You just don’t know what it would look like after losing the federal election.

Parts of the CDU want a conservative renewal, but will continue to govern after the federal election in autumn. How does that fit together – when black-green is the most likely power option?

If you spell out the conservative as Friedrich Merz probably would, it is very difficult. Therefore, as chairman, he would be the greatest possible problem. He is a wonderful stimulant figure that you can mobilize against and work on.

A large part of the CDU does not seem to see this as a problem.

You have to know: According to many studies, the membership of the CDU feels much more conservative than the party leadership. But reducing the CDU to a supposedly conservative brand core is not a promising strategy. In terms of election tactics, it would lead the CDU into a ghetto of 25 percent. In addition to conservatism, the two other pillars of the CDU – liberalism and the Christian image of man – must also come into play. If the CDU wants to remain a people’s party, it must not narrow down conservatively. A purely conservative sharpening of the profile would be extremely risky. And this is where the longings in the party base come into conflict with the CDU’s very strong instinct for power.

A big plus of the CDU has always been its internal party unity. That seems over. Will the party manage to rally behind its new leader?

It has never been more difficult. There were always controversial processes in the run-up to the free choice of top positions, but it is very unusual for the CDU to enter into open competition. Last time, at least in the process, it looked as if it could work, but after the close election result it quickly became apparent that it is not so easy to fill the trenches.

Who would you most likely trust to bring the party together?

I trust Armin Laschet, with Jens Spahn by my side, to involve other milieus. Laschet feels like wanting to integrate. He is a representative of old Christian Democratic, Rhineland virtues. With Friedrich Merz it will be extremely difficult, and Norbert Röttgen is not anchored in the party.