The International Cricket Council gave its board of directors until Monday, 18 October, to send possible names for the post of chairman in place of Shashank Manohar. With this, the deadlock over the nomination process was over.The process will be overseen by the independent chairman of the ICC’s audit committee. The global body of cricket, however, did not take a stand on the voting process in the presence of several candidates. This is the reason why the ICC has said that the next chairman will be able to take over from December itself. The ICC said, “The process has begun, which will be monitored by the independent chairman of the ICC Audit Committee and the first phase is the nomination of prospective candidates to the current Board of Directors by 18 October 2020.”

Election process begins

The ICC said, ‘The Board of International Cricket Council confirms today that the process for the election of its next chairman has started and it is expected to be completed in early December.’ One nominates a candidate and the other director approves it. According to the release, “As stated in the ICC Constitution, to be eligible, the prospective candidate must be an existing or former ICC Director.”