Members of the Gulf Journalists Union elected Mohammed Al Hammadi, President of the Emirates Journalists Association, as President of the Union, which has its permanent headquarters in Bahrain.

This came during the first meeting of members of the Gulf Journalists Union in Bahrain following the completion of the founding phase and the official launch of the Union, whose membership includes journalistic associations, bodies and centers in the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The union members held their first meeting at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, in the presence of Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik, Chairman of the Saudi Journalists Association, Fahd Mohammed Al Mutairi, Media Advisor to the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Issa Al Shaiji, President of the Bahraini Journalists Association, Adnan Al Rashed, President of the Kuwait Journalists Association, and Mohammed Al Hammadi. President of the Emirates Journalists Association, Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Araimi, President of the Omani Journalists Association, and Saad bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, President of the Qatar Press Centre.

Mohammed Al Hammadi, President of the Emirates Journalists Association and President of the Gulf Journalists Union, extended his deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and the wise leadership, which devotes most of its attention to supporting journalists and journalistic work in the country in a way that enhances media cooperation between the Emirates and its brothers in the region. Gulf, in addition to enhancing work and continuing giving through the Emirates Journalists Association, which receives all support to continue its national tasks.

Al-Hammadi also thanked the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Bahraini Journalists Association for the efforts it made to host and make the Union’s work and meetings a success.

He also thanked the heads of the Gulf press associations, bodies and centers for their trust in choosing him as the first president of the Gulf Journalists Union, which constitutes a new phase of constructive cooperation and effective partnership to contribute to the advancement of Gulf journalistic work, thus enhancing the effective role of the media sector as a vital and influential sector.

Al-Hammadi praised the efforts made by the heads of press associations, bodies, centers and unions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, during the founding phase of the Gulf Journalists Union, which is based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in light of the consensus and common vision to achieve the unity of press associations in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. , exchanging visions and ideas, consolidating cooperation in professional fields, and supporting journalism and journalists.

It is noteworthy that the Union aims to work on everything that would achieve the unity and harmony of Gulf press associations, bodies, associations and centers, exchange information among them, hold training courses, hold conferences and joint meetings, enhance cooperation in the professional fields, consolidate the rights of journalists, provide professional services, and maintain professional ethics.

Every journalist and media professional who is a member of associations, bodies, centers, associations, unions, or press federations affiliated with the Union has the right to join it. In order to be accepted for membership, an application must be submitted through the association, body, center, association, union, or union to which the member of the association belongs.