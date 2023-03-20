The General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, during its 146th session held in Bahrain recently, approved the election of Mira Sultan Al-Suwaidi, a member of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council of the Union, as a representative of the Arab geopolitical group in the Bureau of the Sustainable Development Committee.
The members of the offices are formed based on the nominations of the six geopolitical groups in the union, and membership lasts for four years.
