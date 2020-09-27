The Federal Constitutional Court is not as competitive as the US Supreme Court. In addition, the terms of office are not as epochal.

In Germany, too, there are occasional discussions about the election of judges for the Federal Constitutional Court. But as a rule they do not concern the general public in the same way as the successor to the late judge does now Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the USA.

The importance of the dishes is similar. The Federal Constitutional Court has the last word on many politically controversial issues, because it measures laws against the constitution, which we call the Basic Law. The US Supreme Court is – in addition to its role as the highest specialized court – a kind of constitutional court. He too can control the legislature.

However, the Federal Constitutional Court is always balanced. Half of the judges are elected in the Bundestag and half in the Bundesrat with a two-thirds majority. That means that the big blocs (CDU / CSU, SPD and increasingly also the Greens) have to come to an agreement. This means that more moderate lawyers are chosen who are also acceptable for the other camp.

Rare event with long-term effects

In the USA, on the other hand, the president nominates the judges according to his own taste, who then have to be confirmed by the Senate (equivalent to the German Bundesrat). If the president belongs to the same party as the majority in the Senate, he can successively appoint several judges with the same basic convictions and so shift the direction of the court significantly. It used to be even more difficult, but since 2017 a 60 percent majority is no longer required in the Senate. The simple majority that the Republicans currently hold is sufficient.

Since there are only nine judges on the Supreme Court and they are elected for life, judge elections are also a relatively rare event with a very long-term effect. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for example, was in office for 27 years. In contrast, eight judges each work in the two senates of the Federal Constitutional Court, a total of 16. That is also long, but not so epoch-making.

Cooperative style

The electoral process also corresponds to a more cooperative working style at the Federal Constitutional Court. There it is usually possible to pass judgments unanimously or with a large majority, whereas in the Supreme Court it is now more common according to party preferences is voted. Therefore the reputation of the Supreme Court is not (anymore) as high as that of the Karlsruhe judges.