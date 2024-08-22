Mexico City.- The United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, warned that judicial reform, which considers the direct election of judges and magistrates, is a risk to the functioning of democracy in Mexico and jeopardizes Mexico’s commercial integration with the United States.

He said the debate over the direct election of judges and its political consequences threatens the historic trade relationship and the integration of the United States, Mexico and Canada under the rules of the USMCA.

“Based on my lifelong experience supporting the rule of law, I believe that the direct election of judges represents a risk to the functioning of Mexico’s democracy and the integration of the economies of the United States, Mexico and Canada under the USMCA. “In my opinion, the debate over the direct popular election of judges in these times, as well as the fierce politics that will be seen here in Mexico if the elections of judges are approved in 2025 and 2027, threaten the historic commercial relationship that we have built,” said the diplomat.

Ken Salazar said that the regional integration of North America depends on the confidence of the investments that have to be made in Mexico.

In addition to the political and economic consequences, the US Ambassador warned of the possible infiltration of drug trafficking in the election of judges. “Direct elections could also make it easier for cartels and other malign actors to take advantage of inexperienced judges with political motivations. “Direct, political election of judges will not solve such judicial corruption, nor will it strengthen the judiciary. The proposal, as it stands, eliminates the necessary requirements for having the most qualified judges, including reducing the years of experience required to serve at all levels of the judiciary,” said the Ambassador.