Estadão Content
09/30/2023 – 19:15

The elections for the guardianship councils, which take place this Sunday, the 1st, have mobilized social media this weekend. Political artists and religious leaders made publications on their profiles to ask for society’s participation in the election that chooses 30,500 counselors responsible for guaranteeing the protection of the rights of children and adolescents across the country.

It is the first time that the election will be held using electronic voting machines throughout the country, as in municipal and general elections. This Saturday morning, the 30th, the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, asked for society’s participation.

“They will play a crucial role in protecting the rights of children and adolescents in all circumstances, ensuring that they grow up with access to education, culture, freedom to play and their basic needs met. Therefore, guardianship counselors will play a fundamental, essential role in guaranteeing and promoting the rights of children and adolescents in our Brazil. And that is why it is imperative that we can vote responsibly”, he said, in a video published on his social networks.

Almeida’s predecessor in the position, senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) also spoke. “Get to know the candidates in your city. There is a lot of politics in this story, we cannot involve politics with candidates for guardianship councils. There is a lot of ideology too, stay away from ideologies. Choose a candidate who you know will protect the child at the end, a candidate who knows the Child and Adolescent Statute well,” she said.

In recent weeks, the dispute has also become a stage for polarization between conservatives and progressives, culminating in a request from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) for the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda) to inform the measures taken to guarantee fairness in the elections. The MPF’s demonstration was motivated by complaints of alleged abuse of religious power by entities, which attempt to get believers to vote for specific candidates.

Pastor Silas Malafaia published a video in which he criticizes accusations of abuse of religious power by entities. In the publication, Malafaia calls on evangelicals to vote for “people who have our basis of ideological conviction”. The religious leader classified as “thug, cretinous and unscrupulous” what he called the campaign against evangelicals and Christians in general.

“A campaign promoted by leftists, gay activists, people who hate us, slutty artists who mock the Christian faith, journalists, is a joke. We are the ones who have the morals to talk about human rights. It was not the left, nor gay activism that promoted human rights in Western society, it was the Protestant Reformation. They are running a campaign with empty talk: ‘abuse of religious power’,” he said.

In the demonstration made by the MPF to demand measures that guarantee the fairness of the election, the body cited journalistic articles that reported the action of religious denominations to influence the vote of their faithful for “religious candidates, in order to direct institutional spheres of the State itself so that adopt a traditional and exclusive concept of family”.

Artists join the campaign

In addition to the political class, artists also joined the campaign to ask for their participation in the election. On “X”, formerly Twitter, actress Leandra Leal made a series of posts with information about how to vote and said “we need to come together to guarantee the rights of our children”.

Presenter and chef Paola Carosella, also in a publication on the networks, called the election “very important”. The former Master Chef also shared information about the role of counselors.