Congress leader and former Mumbai MP Sanjay Nirupam has given a big statement about the issue in the party. Sanjay Nirupam says that it would be fatal to elect Congress President in today’s era. Because if elections are held, only Rahul Gandhi will win due to popularity, it is certain. He says that there will be a big split in the party after the elections.

Former MP Sanjay Nirupam tweeted on Friday, ‘How many political parties in the country have’ similar ‘elections in the organizational elections that some leaders are talking about? In today’s era, it is fatal to elect a Congress President. By the way, if elections are held, only Rahul Gandhi will win due to popularity. But there will be a big split in the party.

Nirupam calls the letter of 23 senior leaders a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Sanjay Nirupam had written a letter of 23 senior leaders to party president Sonia Gandhi calling it a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi. Nirupam had said that there has always been discord between the Congress party and its affiliated organizations. But such a conspiracy against the Gandhi family has never happened before. People have been continuously conspiring against Rahul Gandhi. And this conspiracy has always been created by some people sitting in AICC. I am not saying everyone who signed on. Many people can also be good. But there are some people, who have always been plotting against Rahul ji. It is because of him that the leadership of the Congress has weakened, it cannot be denied.

This is the whole matter

23 senior Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding major changes. These leaders include five former Chief Ministers, several MPs and former Union Ministers besides several members of the Congress Working Committee. It is clearly stated in the letter that the party is losing its support base and also the confidence of the youth. According to a report by The Indian Express, questioning the leadership, these leaders have demanded a ‘full-time and effective leadership’ who not only seems to be working, but actually working on the ground. Apart from this, there has also been a demand to hold a plan to hold the CWC elections and re-create the party.