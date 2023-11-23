After the exit polls we immediately have an episode of Hague Affairs included, for an initial interpretation of the election results. Since this is the freshest analysis we can give you, you’ll also find that episode in the Today feed.

Pim van den Dool, Rik Rutten and Marko de Haan join Floor Boon to explain the results. You will hear how the four-way battle was decided and what should happen next. With contributions from Lamyae Aharouay, Guus Valk, Wafa Al Ali who followed party meetings.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].