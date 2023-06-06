Election money announcements | Here are the MPs’ biggest election financiers – Björn Wahlroos, a generous individual

In addition to Björn Wahlroos, among others Heikki Salmela, the founder of Hesburger, and startup investor Kim Väisänen financed the parliamentary election campaigns of members of parliament.

Economic influencer Björn Wahlroos is, according to the announcements, the largest individual financier of the spring parliamentary elections. He supported MPs from different parties with a total of at least 24,000 euros.

The information can be found in the candidates’ election financing declarations, the deadline for submission of which expired last night.

Wahlroos supported with 6,000 euros Anders Adlercreutz (r), by Henrik Wickström (r), Antti Kurvinen (center) and Elina Valtonen (kok) election campaigns.

The second largest amount of campaign support was distributed by a startup investor Kim Vaisänenwho supported with 4,000 euros Jarno Limnéllin (kok) campaign. Väisänen also supported Anna Kontulaa (left) and Susanne Päivärintaa (cook) for 3,000 euros and Atte Harjannetta (green) and Timo Harakka (sd) for 2,000 euros.

Businessman Chaim “Poju” Zabludowicz and founder of Hesburger Heikki Salmela supported the coalition’s candidates in the elections. Zabludowicz distributed 12,000 euros in election funding, and Salmela 10,130 euros.

Ex-husband of MP Elina Valtonen Jukka Lepomäki supported with a total of 10,000 euros two candidates of Basic Finns and two candidates of the coalition. He donated about a third of the amount by Wille Rydman (ps) to the campaign.

Only candidates who have passed or who have been placed in reserve must submit an election financing declaration, so the budgets of candidates who, for example, have been kicked out of parliament due to an expensive campaign, are not shown in the numbers.

The big ones the amount of funding from supporters, i.e. persons and organizations who donated at least 1,500 euros, exceeded 3.3 million euros in the spring elections.

About half a million of the big supporters’ campaign pot came directly from private individuals’ own funds. Part of the support was given through companies, associations and foundations.

According to the election funding announcements, the largest amount of direct financial support from private individuals was collected by the coalition’s Elina Valtonen (78,000 euros), Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson (62,530 euros) and the assembly Heikki Vestman (52,498).

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, large supporters distributed amounts exceeding the notification threshold to election campaigns, a total of approximately 2.7 million euros.

Before elections HS wrote About the competition between Pro Markkinatalous ry, an election finance association linked to the Confederation of Finnish Industry (EK), and Pro Reilumpi Yhteikunta, an association founded by SAK. Associations are among the biggest election financiers.

Pro Markkinatalous says that it distributed more than 1.6 million euros in election funding in the spring elections. The association supported the candidates with 864,000 euros, and the rest of the amount was donated to the parties and their district organizations. Valtonen, Henriksson and Vestman are among the beneficiaries.

Pro Reilumpi Yhteikunta says that it has granted candidates a total of 632,355 euros in election support.

Trade unions also distributed election support independently: for example, the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL supported candidates with more than 100,000 euros according to election funding announcements.

The major election funders also include the Stiftelsen för det tvåspråkiga Finland foundation, which emphasizes the status of the Swedish language, and says it has distributed 516,500 euros to the candidates. Of the amount, 364,500 euros were donated to the election campaigns of Rkp candidates.

Read more: Minister Timo Harakka seems to have violated the election financing law

Read more: The members of parliament of the coalition spent by far the most money on their election campaigns

Read more: Among the party leaders, Saariko’s campaign was the most expensive – Hjallis Harkimo put the most of his own money into the game

Read more: The “price” of one vote for the party leader was more than 80 euros, he was left behind: “It was a big disappointment”

Read more: This must not happen again, the cartridges realized – This is how Sdp’s election victory started the manipulation of millions of euros with election funding

Correction 6.6. at 9:24 p.m.: Kim Väisänen distributed a total of 14,000 euros in campaign support to MPs and deputy MPs, not 12,000 euros, as previously reported in the story. In addition to four MPs, Väisänen financed Timo Harakka.