Election | Mika Aaltola says that he is not running for office in the elections

Mika Aaltola says on Twitter that he is not running for office “for anything now”.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola tweets speculations about his possible presidential candidacy on the instant messaging service Twitter and says that he is not running for “anything now”.

“Let’s focus on the war at hand and the geopolitical challenges of winter,” he writes.

The wave rose a week ago Ilta-Sanom to the top of the presidential poll. It was the first time that someone from outside politics reached the top spot.

In the survey, the interviewees could choose from a list of 30 names the ones they could imagine voting for in the 2024 presidential election.

44 percent of the respondents could imagine that they would vote for Aaltola, who has been in the spotlight as a foreign policy expert especially since Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine in February.

Wave said on Saturday, October 22, in an interview with Ylen Ykkösaamu that he considers his presidential candidacy very unlikely. At that time, however, he did not completely rule out the candidacy.

“I would say that there is a one percent chance that I would become the president of Finland,” Aaltola said.

Clarification October 31, 2022 at 1:12 p.m.: The title has been clarified and the reference to the presidential election has been removed.