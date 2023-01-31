Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of Berlin, at the Berlin SPD election party in September 2021. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa/Klaus Haag

The Berlin election may now actually be repeated. And the OSCE even refrains from sending election observers. What joy on the Spree. And yet chaos seems to continue to reign in the breakdown capital. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Berlin is on the right track here: The re-election to the House of Representatives can take place as planned on February 12th, the Karlsruhe Constitutional Court ruled yesterday. The news that the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe has decided not to send election observers to the German capital has already caused great cheering in Berlin. “The state of preparations is so good that the OSCE is refraining from doing so,” said Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey from the SPD. How nice that Berlin’s electoral authorities are apparently still just ahead of South Ossetia and Luhansk in the eyes of the OSCE – and that the federal capital is also very proud that elections can be held without international supervision.

The breakdown capital Berlin remains a hopeless case

If you take a closer look, the breakdown capital, which cannot even organize regular elections, remains a hopeless case, in which nobody wants to take responsibility for nothing and which makes the entire republic pay for their inability. The then SPD Interior Senator Andreas Geisel, who is responsible for the chaos of 2021 elections, in which some polling stations were open too late, others closed too early and others had no ballots in stock, is still a proud member of the Berlin government. Only the responsibility has changed: Geisel is now in charge of the building and housing department, which has become particularly famous after the rent cap (cashed by the Constitutional Court). What does that mean for Berlin’s apartment seekers? The merry co-governing Left and Greens have for the upcoming election on February 12 an answer to that too. It reads: expropriate housing groups. Well then the party can go up on the Berlin Ship of Fools!

