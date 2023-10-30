Announcement of R$15 billion from the PAC in Alagoas brought together representatives who have historically been on opposite sides in local politics

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Monday (October 30, 2023) that the 2022 election “he finished” and that, therefore, he “look ahead”. He made the statement during the launch of the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) in Maceió (AL). The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho (MDB-AL), also participated in the event.

“The election ended on October 30th. I was asked a lot these days: ‘Are you going to the event?’, as I imagine Renan Filho and Rui Costa were too. And I said, ‘I will. No one is going to leave there scratched’. Let’s leave with a very clear message for the political class: I look ahead, I look ahead. I look with a focus on building the State of Alagoas”he said.

The program, which announced the investment of R$ 15.4 billion in Alagoas by the federal government, was also attended by the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), from the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans) and the state governor, Paulo Dantas (MDB).

The president of the Chamber and Renan Filho antagonize in the dispute for local power in the State. In March this year, Lira criticized the Transport Minister’s father, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). He said the opponent behaved “in a ridiculous, pamphleteering and incendiary manner”.

The emedebista had said on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that the deputy intended “tear up the Constitution” It is “close the Senate”, during a dispute between the two Houses to find out which would control the votes on the government’s MPs (provisional measures).

In his speech, Rui Costa used the slogan “Union and Reconstruction” of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to highlight the presence of parties from different political spectrums on the stage.

“In the history of humanity, the more conflict a society had internally, the more it delayed in its development. That’s why President Lula wisely chose two words for his government’s slogan: union and reconstruction. In order for us to rebuild our country, we need to unite. Even though we have different political views, we need to know how to dialogue”stated the Minister of the Civil House.

However, Renan Filho cited the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when stating that the old management “turned Brazil into the country that invested the least in the world among all the country’s relevant economies”. Lira was an ally of Bolsonaro and supported the then president’s re-election in 2022.

“The intuitive thing is that investing helps growth. But not everyone in politics thinks that way. There are people who think that Brazil will grow without the federal government investing. I say this because the previous government introduced an economic policy in the nation called a spending cap. And the spending cap turned Brazil into the country that invested the least in the world among all the country’s relevant economies. How will the country grow without investment?”said the Minister of Transport.

THE PAC

The total investment of PAC resources allocated to Alagoas is R$15.4 billion. The budget intends to provide the State with the duplication of 4 sections of BR-101 and the Arco Metropolitano de Maceió, the construction of the new metropolitan hospital in the countryside, in Arapiraca, and guaranteeing the connectivity of 2,357 schools, according to an announcement from the federal government. Other measures are also planned for the region.

In total, it is estimated that the land transport infrastructure will receive R$ 1.8 billion in investment, including the adaptation of BR-104 (Messias – São José da Laje), the project to adapt BR-316 (Pilar – Palmeira dos Índios) and the construction of BR-416 (Colônia Leopoldina – Ibateguara).

In the area of ​​education, the government announced 91 works, of which 37 will be in sports courts, 32 in daycare centers and 17 in schools. The expansion of the Professor Alberto Antunes University Hospital is also included in the separate budget.