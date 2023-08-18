Lawyers for Donald Trump, accused by federal courts of trying to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election, demanded Thursday that the trial of the Republican leader take place in April 2026, long after the presidential election of 2024, for which he is a candidate. This time is necessary, according to them, to examine all the documents in the file.

A week ago, special counsel Jack Smith had suggested that the trial of the former US president begin on January 2, 2024, estimating that “it should not last more than four to six weeks.” The judge who will preside over the proceedings, Tanya Chutkan, has set a hearing by August 28 to determine the trial dateand had asked both parties for their proposals before deciding.

“99,762 pages per day”

“The public interest rests on a fair and just trial, and not on the haste of a trial,” Trump’s lawyers defended this Thursday in their calendar proposal. According to them, only the examination of the documents that constitute the file could take several years.

If the schedule stipulated by the Prosecutor’s Office were chosen, they say, “assuming that we begin to examine these documents today, we would need to review 99,762 pages per day (…) to finish on time.” And they add: “It is the equivalent of reading Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace’, from beginning to end, 78 times a day, every day, from today until the jury is selected,” at the beginning of the trial.

The date of April 2026, in more than two and a half years, would allow them to prepare the fair defense of their client, and not hinder the other lawsuits against the former president, they allege.

Trump, campaigning for the Republican primaries to regain the White House in 2024, is the subject of four criminal charges, two at the federal level, in Washington and Florida (southeast), one in the state of New York and another in Georgia (southeast). .

The tycoon constantly blames his legal problems on the Administration of Democratic President Joe Biden, whom he could find on his way in 2024, for a rematch of the 2020 elections. Trump assures that there are electoral reasons and insists on his desire that hold these trials after the vote. “None of these trials should be allowed to start before the elections” scheduled for November 2024, he said again Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

The date of January 2 “represents an appropriate balance between the right of the accused to prepare his defense and the strong public interest in a speedy trial” in such an emblematic case, in which a former president is accused of having undermined the foundations from federal institutions, argued prosecutor Jack Smith.

Trial dates have already been set for New York and Florida: March and May 2024, respectively.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original French version.