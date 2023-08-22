Former US President Donald Trump faces $200,000 bail and restrictions on the use of social media as he awaits trial on charges related to attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 Georgia election, a report said. judicial document presented this Monday. The former president announced that he plans to turn himself in on Thursday and will not participate in the first debate of the Republican presidential primaries.

“I’m going to Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, confirming the information on CNN, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be arraigned at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, after his $200,000 bail deal and other release conditions are agreed.





The bond agreement, which bears the signatures of Donald Trump’s attorneys and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, spelled out the terms of the document. Among the restrictions was the prohibition of sending threatening messages on social networks, including sharing publications made by third parties on digital platforms.

The restrictions set out in the agreement have been aimed at preventing witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee gave the go-ahead to the set of terms.

View of Richard B. Russell Federal Court after a Grand Jury indicted former United States President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 state election in Atlanta, Georgia, United States 18 August 2023. © Reuters – Dustin Chambers

In response, District Attorney Willis has given him until noon Friday to turn himself in to authorities and answer the charges against him.

Regarding the legal process, prosecutors proposed that the trial begin on March 4, 2024while Trump’s lawyers requested that it be postponed until 2026.

This case stems from allegations of illegal conspiracy by Trump and 18 other co-defendants, who were indicted on August 14 in connection with their alleged attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 Georgia election.

Alleged Voter Conspiracy and Fraud in Georgia

A 98 page indictment, revealed last Monday, alleges that Trump and his associates participated in an illegal conspiracy to tamper with the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia. This “criminal enterprise,” as described in the document, has ignited a heated debate about the validity of his claims and the impact it could have on his political future.

The former president was accused of 13 crimes. These include violating Georgia’s racketeering law, solicitation of a public official’s violation of oath, conspiracy to impersonate a public official, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and making false statements and documents. This is the fourth criminal case filed against the former president.

The document details dozens of alleged actions by the former head of state and his allies, including a plea to Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the 11,780 votes needed to overturn the Republican’s electoral defeat in that state and to harass to a state poll worker who faced false allegations of fraud, among others.

He also points out that in an effort to reverse his defeat, Trump would have summoned a group of “fake” voters in Georgia, who signed a certificate affirming his victory in the state. This alleged maneuver became a centerpiece of Trump’s attempt to reverse the election results in his favor.

FILE – President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to protest the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington, January 6, 2021. AP – Evan Vucci

The impeachment not only involves Trump, but also other key aidesincluding former chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman.

Trump assures that he will not participate in the debates of the Republican primaries

In a message on his social networks, Trump stated that he has no intention of joining his Republican rivals on stage during the primary event. “The public knows who I am and how successful my presidency was,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social social network. “THEREFORE, I WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSIONS!” he added. The former president did not specify whether this decision will apply to all primary debates or only to those currently scheduled.





The controversy surrounding this decision lies in its impact on the Republican primary process and how it could affect voters’ perception of the other candidates. Trump has been the frontrunner in recent polls, suggesting he would still hold strong support among Republican voters.

Trump’s decision not to attend the debate could also influence the strategy of his rivals. By not being present, the other candidates could focus their attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been running second in the polls.

The debate that Trump will not attend will take place Wednesday in Milwaukee and was scheduled to be one of the featured events of the Republican presidential primary. The other candidates are expected to take this opportunity to present their proposals and differentiate themselves from Trump.

In an increasingly complex legal context for the former president, the implications of this case could redefine the political landscape of the United States in the coming years. While Trump has proclaimed his innocence and denounces the accusation as a “witch hunt”, the legal system will have to determine his responsibility in these charges and the possible impact on his political future.

With AP, Reuters and local media