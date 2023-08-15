Former President Donald Trump is in the spotlight after the publication and subsequent removal of possible criminal charges against him on the Georgia court website. The former president has been investigated by prosecutor Fani Willis for allegedly trying to reverse the results of the presidential election, which he lost against Joe Biden, in that state.

Former President Donald Trump is once again the center of media attention in the United States. This Monday, August 14, the website of the Fulton County court, in the state of Georgia, published a list of criminal charges in which the name of the former president was marked. However, he soon after deleted the post without explanation.

The document has generated all kinds of reactions, as it is believed that these charges could be related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election defeat in the state.

The list of charges was seen by the Reuters news agency, which said it could not determine exactly why the text was published or why it was later removed.

According to Reuters, the document named several charges, including “violation of the Georgia Rich (Mobster-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act,” “request for violation of oath by a public official,” “conspiracy to committing false statements and writings” and “conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree”.

Following its publication, a spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, said the Reuters report was “inaccurate.” She and she added: “Beyond that, we cannot comment.”

Despite the prosecutor’s statement, the publication has generated a stir because the former president was expected to be charged this week, after years of investigation into the alleged attempt to reverse the electoral results in Georgia.

How has the legal process against Trump in Georgia been?

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has investigated attempts by Trump and his allies to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 state election.

The ongoing legal process in Georgia has spanned two and a half years. Willis has investigated Trump’s actions in connection with efforts to reverse his presidential election loss to Joe Biden.

This week, the trial marked a milestone, as a Fulton County grand jury began hearing witness testimony related to the case.

Media are installed in front of the Fulton County courthouse, waiting for a possible impeachment of Donald Trump. Photo dated August 14, 2023. ©Brynn Anderson/AP

The speed with which the process has unfolded has drawn attention, with some indications that legal actions may be moving at a faster pace than anticipated.

According to the AP news agency, an independent journalist, George Chidi, mentioned that he was called to testify before the grand jury on Monday instead of Tuesday, as initially anticipated. Some indications that the impeachment of Trump could take place soon.

The fleeting publication of Trump’s charges

The fleeting publication of the criminal charges on the court’s website raises questions about its purpose and the ongoing legal process. So far, the reasons for the publication that would have been made before the process was completed and the grand jury made a decision remain unknown.

Legal experts consulted by AP suggest that the publication of the charges may have been a clerical error. Clark Cunningham, a Georgia State University law professor, said this could indicate the charges prosecutors intend to bring to the grand jury.

The grand jury doesn’t sit down and write indictments, they are presented, Cunningham said. I think this tells us what they plan to present to the grand jury, and the grand jury might say no.

To the questions about the origin of the publication are added those about the interference it may have in the process. Cunningham himself has assured that it is possible that the former president can take advantage of the situation.

Also this Monday, Trump’s lawyers assured that it was not a simple “administrative error.” And they added in a statement: “This is emblematic of the widespread and flagrant constitutional violations that have plagued this case since its inception.”

However, Cunningham argues that the publication of the potential charges should not significantly alter the final legal outcome.

What triggered the investigation in Georgia?

The case against Trump in Georgia stemmed in large part from a controversial phone call the former president made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state. In this communication—which was recorded and later released—Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his electoral defeat in the state.

And it is that it was precisely Georgia, one of the points in which the electoral results had a narrow margin between Republicans and Democrats. It was there that Trump would have focused his efforts to reverse the electoral defeat against now President Joe Biden, although it would not be the only point in which the former president would have interfered.

This recording prompted Willis to launch an investigation into Trump’s efforts to influence election results.

Tensions rose when it was revealed that Trump had also contacted other Georgia officials in an attempt to overturn the results. Trump’s actions and statements, along with the leak of the call with Raffensperger, triggered the ongoing investigation that has now led to the possible filing of criminal charges.

Pressures and threats in the electoral struggle in Georgia

According to ‘The Washington Post‘, Georgia became the epicenter of efforts by Trump and his team to reverse the election results.

Trump’s strategy would have had several fronts. His allies lobbied state officials and carried out a campaign of disinformation that included unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud and the propagation of conspiracy theories about the voting process.

Proof of this was the accusation by Trump and Rudy Giuliani against two Fulton County electoral representatives, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, that they were involved in fraudulent practices. Some accusations that triggered threats and harassment of the officials.

As reported by the American newspaper, the two women testified before the committee investigating the events of the assault on the Capitol on January 6 – for which Trump was indicted the first week of August – and recounted how their lives were affected after the fact. “I lost my name, I lost my reputation,” Freeman said.

Trump and his team would have looked for all kinds of evidence that the results in that state had been tampered with.

However, the president’s attempts failed to reverse Biden’s victory. Even after his ratification, the former president would have called the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, to reprimand him for certifying the electoral victory of his rival, the outlet points out. Such calls were reportedly received by multiple Republican state officials who, according to the accusations, were goaded by Trump to do everything possible to reverse his defeat.

The expectation is set in Georgia. The state and the country are awaiting a possible new indictment of Trump, which would be the fourth in less than five months and the second related to his attempt —truncated— to stay one more term in the White House to the detriment of what voters decided.

